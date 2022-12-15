CHICAGO AUTO SHOW REOPENS NORTH EXHIBIT HALL, RETURNS TO A TWO-HALL SHOW

2023 Show Dates: Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, today announced it will reopen the north exhibit hall of McCormick Place, expanding once again to a two-hall show and reenlisting brands that missed during the pandemic. The 2023 show, Feb. 11-20, is positioned to be the most experiential Chicago Auto Show yet, offering outdoor ride-and-drives as well as a handful of brand-new indoor test tracks including a 100,000 sq.-ft. destination featuring EV test drives and education, called Chicago Drives Electric.

2023 Chicago Auto Show Returns to McCormick Place Feb. 11-20 (PRNewswire)

"The excitement and momentum heading into this show is palpable," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Kevin Keefe. "We certainly endured a turbulent couple of years, but even so, we never missed a beat and continued to offer an auto show each year to our fans! We are optimistic for this February given the traction of returning automotive brands and the expansion back into two exhibit halls. Plus, the show will feature a plethora of new indoor test tracks and outdoor test drives on city streets, giving fans plenty of opportunities to get behind the wheel and experience the latest vehicles ranging from EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and gas-powered vehicles. The variety and range of vehicles is ever important due to the recent supply chain disruption and lack of new inventory found at dealerships."

Additionally, the 2023 show will bring back fan-favorite events that took a backseat during the pandemic including Chicago Friday Night Flights, a local craft beer sampling event, and the Toyota Miles Per Hour run, where runners can experience the auto show via a 2.4-mile loop inside McCormick Place before the event doors open to the general public.

"Whether you're interested in running or sipping your way around the show, are an auto enthusiast, or simply in the market to shop and see what's new, there's truly something for everyone at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show," Keefe added.

Building on the success of the CATA's fall EV test drive program under the same name, the Chicago Drives Electric indoor track and educational hub is expected to be a highlight of the 2023 show. The new area will feature a one-stop-shop for interested parties to experience and learn about all aspects of EV mobility. Experts will be on hand to help break down the various aspects of EV ownership and tackle complex topics such as range anxiety; at-home charging solutions; on-the-go charging and infrastructure; tax credits and incentives; and where people can begin their search.

"We're thrilled to bring Chicago Drives Electric into the Chicago Auto Show as we enter this next phase of driving and mobility," said Chicago Auto Show Co-General Manager Jennifer Morand. "Plans are shaping up for consumers to be able to experience a range of vehicles across six different manufacturers and within a variety of price points to fit any budget. Product specialists will be able to demonstrate the various features of the vehicles and answer questions during the experience."

Tickets to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. The 2023 show runs Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place and is open to the public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day, Presidents Day, when the show closes at 8 p.m. Adult ticket prices are $15; seniors ages 62 and older are $10; children ages 4-12 are $10; kids 3 and younger are free.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or watch this video. Media information is available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show