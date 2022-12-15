Impartner Measures MDF ROI with Leads and Deals Tracking

Companies can now tie leads and deals directly to Market Development Funds spent with Impartner Advanced MDF, helping partner channels set goals and track ROI for MDF activities

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, provides partner channels with a clear picture of the ROI on Market Development Funds (MDF) with new leads and deals tracking in Impartner's Advanced MDF.

Advanced MDF is the first pure-play PRM solution to manage MDF from fund allocation to finance approval.

"Marketing resources are in short supply in today's economic environment. Random spending on Channel Partners is not on the cards for 2023. With Advanced MDF, vendors can now close the loop on the value of their MDF spend by tracking the leads and deals generated from a particular MDF activity," said Trevor Burnett, Senior Director of Product Marketing. "No more guessing on how well MDF funds have performed. CFO-focused reports can be created based on a specific partner's event or on the MDF program overall."

Burnett will demonstrate the new MDF tracking strategy and functionality in an Impartner MasterClass on Monday, Dec. 19. Register for the class here.

Partner programs can set goals for specific MDF activities with their partners or for the entire channel. Leads and deals tracking in Advanced MDF provide reports on leads generated, deals in the pipeline and sales closed. Channel executives can see which companies are performing well on their MDF initiatives and what activities are creating the greatest return. They can then work with underperforming partners to help them maximize their MDF spend based on others' successes. These reports and results can tie into the partners' business planning process, helping partners and the entire channel create more revenue.

Leads and deals tracking is immediately available. Advanced MDF is the first pure-play PRM solution to manage MDF from fund allocation to finance approval. Impartner's Advanced MDF also includes region and partner-based budget allocation, MDF and claim management and multistep finance approval.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the #1 rated, fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

