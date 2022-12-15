InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Battery Charger (CBA-2605)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you concerned about not being prepared in the event of an emergency that causes a loss of power? Well, thanks to an inventor from Greenville, S.C., you're worries are over in that regard.

She developed the patent-pending CIRCULATED POWER SOURCE to serve as a backup power source for recharging electronic devices like cell phones and tablet computers. As such, it keeps the lines of communication open during power outages. Furthermore, it is equipped to accommodate a large number of rechargeable devices. As a result, it helps prepare individuals for the unexpected. In other words, it affords users peace of mind knowing they can rely on an alternate source of power in an emergency. It also provides access to entertainment and leisure activities via electronic games, cameras and GPS units when electricity is not available. In addition, it is economical, convenient and easy to use.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "With the weather so unpredictable, there are often times when storms cause a loss of power. I wanted to provide an alternate power source in the event of such an emergency," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 14-CBA-2605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

