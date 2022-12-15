LG DEBUTS SLEEK AND SPACIOUS COUNTER-DEPTH WITH MIRROR INSTAVIEW REFRIGERATOR AT CES 2023

Counter-depth French-Door Fridge Meets the Needs of Design and Function with Mirror InstaView™ Panel, Large Capacity and Four Types of Ice

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil their latest Counter-Depth MAX™ French-Door refrigerator at CES 2023, rounding out their suite of appliances with innovative InstaView™ technology. Helping users create a more stylish kitchen that sits flush with the cabinetry and enjoy an upgraded culinary life, the new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple yet elegant built-in design featuring a mirrored InstaView™ panel and unobtrusive pocket handles. It also provides four different types of ice and can keep food fresh longer with LG's advanced cooling technologies.1

The new counter-depth model offers large capacity and a simple yet elegant built-in design featuring a mirrored InstaView™ panel and unobtrusive pocket handles, helping users create a more stylish kitchen and enjoy an upgraded culinary life. (PRNewswire)

The company's new 25.5-cu. ft. counter-depth refrigerator offers a generous capacity, despite a nine percent reduction in depth compared to a conventional French-Door model.1 To increase internal storage space, LG redesigned several of the fridge's core components – slimming-down the cold air duct and the evaporator, while also reducing thickness by applying enhanced insulation. Although its expansive interior provides 25 percent more room for storing food and drinks than LG's previous counter-depth models,2 the new French-Door model can still help to save space in the kitchen thanks to its smaller footprint.

The new model also brings a simple yet sophisticated aesthetic to the kitchen courtesy of LG's unique mirrored InstaView™ panel and flat door design. Bordered in sleek stainless steel, the mirror-coated glass of the seamless InstaView™ panel covers almost the entire right-hand door of the refrigerator. Just by knocking twice on the panel, users can check inside without having to open the door – a time-saving convenience that prevents cold air from escaping and energy from being wasted. The subtle, minimalist beauty and clean, modern lines of LG's latest InstaView™ are further enhanced by the discrete pocket handles applied to the fridge's flat doors.

Additionally, the new French-Door refrigerator can create four different types of ice: cubed ice, crushed ice, LG's exclusive, slow-melting round Craft Ice™, and the new mini cubed ice. Helping to keep drinks refreshingly cool, LG's mini cubed ice makes a great addition to juices, sodas or cocktails. With four frozen choices at their disposal, users can select whichever style of ice best suits their need, their drink or the occasion.

Featuring LG's cutting-edge technologies, the new fridge helps sustain the freshness of ingredients for longer and helps maintain the hygiene of the built-in water dispenser. The company's exclusive LinearCooling™ technology reduces temperature fluctuations, enabling the fridge to preserve food so it stays fresher longer. Meanwhile, DoorCooling+™ works faster than a conventional cooling system3 to help keep food fresher – and beverages colder – on every shelf. On top of that, LG's UVnano™ tech helps maintain the cleanliness of the fridge's water dispenser system, reducing the presence of bacteria on the dispenser's nozzle by 99.99 percent.4

"LG's new InstaView™ French-Door refrigerator makes a superb, stylish addition to any modern kitchen, offering consumers the ultimate in convenience, design and food freshness," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We will continue to deliver outstanding customer value and experiences with innovative home solutions leveraging elegant, functional design and our advanced technologies."

LG will be showcasing its latest home appliances, including the new InstaView™ French-Door refrigerator, at its exhibition booth (#15501, Las Vegas Convention Center) at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5th-8th.

1 As compared to previous LG models without advanced cooling technologies 1 LG standard-depth model LFXS26596S. 2 Based on an internal study utilizing average cans to quantify available storage space, conducted in March 2022, comparing LG models LRFVC2406S and LRFOC2606S. 3Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG's internal testing method, comparing the time of the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ and non-DoorCooling+ models. 4Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG's internal testing method, measuring the reduction of a bacteria solution (Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in distilled water samples after exposure to the product's UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

JL Lavina

JL.Lavina@lge.com

917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com

770 653 7239

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA