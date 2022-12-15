Nordic Announces Minority Investment in Fortified Health Security

Deal deepens existing partnership and enhanced offerings for Nordic clients

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting , a global health and technology consulting company, today announced it has closed a deal to become a minority investor in Fortified Health Security , a best-in-class managed security services provider (MSSP) to the healthcare industry. Nordic is joined by majority investors Silversmith Capital Partners and Health Velocity Capital.

Nordic and Fortified entered into a strategic partnership last August, designed to bolster the cybersecurity support and services available to healthcare organizations. This deal will allow Fortified to accelerate its technology roadmap and support operational scale.

"Cybersecurity is a critical issue in the healthcare industry, and we are grateful to have Fortified's award-winning services and support available to our clients. We have been very impressed with the work Fortified has done, especially since we announced our partnership last year, and we're looking forward to continuing this alliance into the new year," said Jim Costanzo, CEO of Nordic. "As the industry continues to embrace cutting-edge technology, cybersecurity continues to be top-of-mind for our organization. Our clients will benefit from Fortified's innovative, mission-driven approach to minimizing cybersecurity risk and protecting their businesses."

Both Nordic and Fortified were recognized with KLAS awards in 2022. Nordic was named Best in KLAS for Overall IT Services, as well as in the HIT Implementation Leadership (large), Revenue Cycle Optimization, and Technical Services (via S&P Consultants) categories. Fortified was awarded Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Management Services. The combination of these industry-leading capabilities allows Nordic to offer clients security advisory services and managed cybersecurity programs uniquely focused on the healthcare industry.

"Nordic and Fortified are organizations with innovative spirits and deep commitments to our clients' success. Our formal partnership over the past year has underscored just how complementary our offerings are and how much more our clients can benefit from our connected services," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified. "This investment will directly support our business' growth plans, as well as how we deliver work to clients and solve their needs. We are excited to continue our partnership with Nordic in this deepened and meaningful way."

