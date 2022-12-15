Rapid Growth, New Investor Funding, and a Total Rebrand Highlight Qwick's Landmark 2022

Significant company achievements resulted from a sharp focus on business partner and freelancer success

PHOENIX, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwick , the technology-enabled leader in staffing for hospitality businesses and freelancers, reports fantastic strides at the close of a year accentuated by huge company milestones. Amid significant achievement in 2022, Qwick remains laser-focused on freelancer and business-partner success as it works to end understaffing in the hospitality industry.

Through proprietary technological integrations and hospitality-driven service, catered to the Qwick network, the growth-stage tech platform's marketplace deftly matches hospitality freelancers and businesses shift by shift in a new staffing movement that offers flexibility and freedom for both parties.

In 2022, Qwick's achievements and milestones included:

32nd fastest-growing company on the Inc. 5000 after a three-year 10,000% increase in revenue Recognition as theafter a three-year 10,000% increase in revenue

$40M Series B investment round led by new investor Tritium Partners investment round led by new investor Tritium Partners

full rebrand , in partnership with brand agency Red Antler, which emphasizes Qwick's exclusive dedication to the hospitality industry , in partnership with brand agency Red Antler, which emphasizes Qwick's exclusive dedication to the hospitality industry

The landmark checkpoint of 500,000 shifts filled across the U.S. reached in September; and a new record of 700,000 completed shifts expected by the end of 2022

Growing its count of hospitality business partners by 145%

Increasing number of ready-to-work freelancers by over 200%

Numerous award recognitions:

first chief technology officer , Gint Grabauskas Expansion of Qwick's c-suite with the hiring of its

Denver , San Francisco , San Antonio , Nashville , Baltimore , Pittsburgh , Jacksonville , Charlotte, and Cleveland Launch into 10 new markets around the country including, Charlotte, and

four-day work week Introduction of the company's

Employee growth of over 80%

Completion of Qwick's fifth, and strongest, year in business

"We are so proud of the steps Qwick has made over these few years and of all our enormous recognitions in 2022. But we are most excited about the advancements made this year to our platform that give our business partners access to the staff they need to be successful, and the economic opportunity that our growth brings to freelancers on the platform," said Retta Kekic, Qwick's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our hundreds of thousands of shifts filled to date approximate nearly 5,000,000 hours of work that Qwick has enabled in the hospitality industry - most of these were done this year alone. 2022 is a clear 'best year ever' for Qwick and we have so much more in store for freelancers and businesses in 2023."

Qwick looks ahead to 2023 with sights on serving more businesses and freelancers through additional market expansion. The company estimates availability in even more new markets through 2023. Qwick will also continue internal growth, expecting to increase employee headcount by at least 40% to support growth of the Qwick network in existing and new markets. The company is also building out new partnership and freelancer offerings to further facilitate shift matching, given business and freelancer requirements and preferences as Qwick aims to offer the best staffing solutions across the hospitality industry.

About Qwick:

Qwick is the professional platform at the heart of the hospitality industry that matches experienced food and beverage freelancers with shifts in real time. Dedicated to serving those who serve us, Qwick empowers businesses to fill shifts and staff flexibly, while freelancers enjoy the freedom to make their own schedules and get paid the same day. As a growth-stage tech company, Qwick is rapidly expanding across the country and serves as a hospitality industry through-line. Qwick has earned multiple national recognitions, including "Great Place to Work" certification for two consecutive years, and is the 32nd fastest-growing company in the U.S. on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Learn more at qwick.com .

