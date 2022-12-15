Rutger Arnhult leaves his role as CEO of Castellum

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutger Arnhult has informed the Board of Directors of Castellum that he has decided to leave his position as CEO of the company. The Board is now initiating a process to appoint a new CEO.

Castellum has in recent years been in a phase of growth where the company, within its financial policy, has made important investments and acquisitions and thereby strengthened its competitiveness in the Nordic commercial property market. This includes the acquisition of Kungsleden as well as the expansion in Finland and Norway through the acquisition of Kielo and the investment in Entra. This has resulted the company's property portfolio growing from SEK 103 billion in 2020 to SEK 186 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

"I see Castellum as well positioned to capitalize on its strong position in the Nordic commercial property market, and I have strong confidence in the company's continued journey. I have made the assessment that this journey is better driven by someone else, which is why I have decided to step down from the role of CEO. This will allow me to fully focus on my private investments, including Castellum. In order to create the conditions for the best possible handover, I will remain in my role for as long as the Board sees fit", says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum.

"As CEO of Castellum, Rutger has been central in driving the integration work with Kungsleden, significant progress in sustainability and thereby strengthening the company's competitiveness. Castellum today has a stable and profitable platform for the company's continued journey. The Board thanks Rutger for his efforts and wish him luck in his future endeavours", says Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Castellum.

Rutger Arnhult will remain in his role for as long as the Board sees fit. Rutger Arnhult has also informed the Nomination Committee that he will decline re-election to the Board.

