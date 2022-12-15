The Stepping Stones Group acquires Building Blocks Behavior Consultants, Inc.

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a premier, national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, autism, nursing, and educational services to children in school, home and community settings, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Building Blocks Behavior Consultants, Inc. (Building Blocks), a provider of center-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy for children who carry a diagnosis on the Autism Spectrum.

Established in 2006, Building Blocks was founded by Mila Zea, M. Ed., BCBA, and serves approximately 90 clients across two centers in the Sacramento, California community by providing services such as early Autism treatment, adaptive skills training, parent training, and social skills groups. Mila will remain with the company and assume the role of Regional Clinical Manger and will report to Ariella Parker, Ph.D. BCBA-D, Senior Regional Clinical Director, Autism and Community Services Practice Unit.

"Mila Zea and the Building Blocks team provide high-quality autism care for children in the Sacramento community. This is terrific opportunity for us to expand our presence in the Sacramento area and affirms our commitment to the California market for autism services," said Tim Murphy, the Chief Executive Officer of The Stepping Stones Group.

"We are excited to partner with The Stepping Stones Group and have the resources and support to focus on providing high-quality services to meet the growing need for autism services in the Sacramento community," stated Mila Zea, M. Ed., BCBA, Founder of Building Blocks.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider behavioral of therapeutic and services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 8,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/.

About Building Blocks Behavior Consultants, Inc.

Building Blocks Behavior Consultants was founded in 2006 with the goal of serving families of children with special needs. Our team at Building Blocks is comprised of highly trained and dedicated behavior therapists, consultants and clinical supervisors who excel in aiding families incorporate Applied Behavior Analysis as part of their daily routines. For more information on Building Blocks: http://www.buildingblocksbc.com/.

