PRINCIPAL REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND CONTINUES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (the "Fund"), announced today that it has approved a renewal of the Fund's share repurchase program. Under the share repurchase program, the Fund may purchase up to approximately 3.5% of its outstanding common shares beginning January 21, 2023, in the open market, until January 21, 2024. As part of its evaluation of options to enhance shareholder value, the Board has authorized ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the "Advisor") to repurchase the Fund's common shares at such times and in such amounts as the Advisor reasonably believes may enhance shareholder value.

The Board and the Advisor continually analyze options to enhance shareholder value and potentially reduce the discount between the market price of the Fund's common share and the net asset value per share ("NAV"). The Board and the Advisor believe that the share repurchase program may further these goals because the program allows the Fund to acquire its shares in the open market at a discount to NAV, which will increase the NAV and thereby benefit remaining shareholders while potentially providing additional liquidity in the trading of the fund shares. The Board will monitor the repurchase program and will continue to consider strategic options to enhance shareholder value in the long-term.

The Fund's repurchase program will be implemented on a discretionary basis under the direction of the Advisor. There is no assurance that the Fund will purchase shares at any specific discount level or in any specific amount or that the market price of the Fund's shares will increase as a result of any share repurchases.

RISKS

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment and exposure to below-investment grade investments (i.e., "junk bonds"). The Fund's net asset value will vary and its distribution rate may vary and both may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in the market spread over a specified benchmark, market interest rates and performance of the broader equity markets. Fluctuations in net asset value may be magnified as a result of the Fund's use of leverage. Therefore, before investing you should carefully consider the risks that you assume when you invest in the Fund's common shares.

Securities backed by commercial real estate assets are subject to market risks similar to those of direct ownership of commercial real estate assets including, but not limited to, declines in the value of real estate, declines in rental or occupancy rates and risks related to general and local economic conditions.

The Fund's investment objectives and policies are not designed to seek to return the initial investment to investors that purchase shares.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.principalcef.com or call 855.838.9485. Please read them carefully before investing.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value and initial offering prices.

NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee

The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund.

Principal Real Estate Investors LLC is the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. Principal Real Estate Investors LLC is not affiliated with ALPS Advisors, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the FINRA Member firm.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services. For more information, visit www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $18.36 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, the firm is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight, and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

About Principal Real Estate Investors

Principal Real Estate Investors manages or sub-advises $98.5 billion in commercial real estate assets, as of September 30, 2022. The firm's real estate capabilities include both public and private equity and debt investment alternatives. Principal Real Estate Investors is the dedicated real estate group of Principal Global Investors, a diversified asset management organization and a member of the Principal Financial Group®.

