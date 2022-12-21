FILTEC Launches New Remote Vision Inspection (RVI) Systems

FILTEC RVI provides uncompromised quality inspection, flexibility, and future-proofing of beverage, food, and other types of cans and bottles.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FILTEC, the leading global provider of in-line inspection solutions for the food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, announced today the launch of Remote Vision Inspection (RVI) systems.

FILTEC RVI provides uncompromised quality inspection & flexibility for food and beverage packaging inspection

FILTEC's RVI systems are incredibly compact and flexible machine vision solutions that inspect PET bottles, glass bottles, and aluminum cans for a number of applications, including:

Date Code InkJet or Laser Presence on the bottom of cans, neck of PET and glass (Inkjet), or top and sides of bottle caps

Barcode Traceability on bottles and cans to match the correct brand with barcode

Simple Label Inspection on bottles to inspect for presence, position, and pattern match

PET and Glass Bottle Closure – Missing, high, or cocked cap and major Tamper Band defects

Fill Level Inspection for PET and glass bottles

Lid and Tab Inspection for cans

Seam Damage Inspection on aluminum cans

"What makes RVI so unique is that the systems use modern vision inspection capabilities in a very compact and flexible package," says FILTEC Chief Commercial Officer, Matthew Trowbridge. "Many of our customers have struggled with adding quality assurance to their lines due to lack of space, and RVI systems mitigate that problem."

FILTEC RVI systems run on INTELLECT – an intelligent, interconnected platform for FILTEC's inspection solutions.

"Because RVI systems are part of the INTELLECT ecosystem, this allows your production lines to be scalable and future-proof," explains Dave Coleman, FILTEC Product Management Director. "You can add new FILTEC inspection capabilities to your line over time, and they will be inter-connected thanks to INTELLECT."

FILTEC increases the efficiency of your production line while protecting your brand integrity and customers at the point-of-sale. We are the global leader in container inspection technologies and solutions for food, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and personal care producers. Our inspection solutions for aluminum cans, glass bottles, PET bottles, and full packs include fill level, label, pressure, closure, and empty can and bottle inspection. We utilize the latest quality assurance technologies, including machine vision and quantitative analysis, to give businesses a real-time view of their line performance. For more information, please visit www.filtec.com.

