Elevated Education Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to Open New Learning Center

Thunderbirds Guadalupe Branch to be First Credit Recovery Learning Center

PHOENIX, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Education announces a partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to offer students an opportunity to catch up on education credit hours and receive mentoring in a one-of-a-kind, flexible learning experience that meets their individual needs.

"Boys & Girls Clubs has a rich history of over 75 years changing and saving lives – we are humbled to be an additional tool in these endeavors," said James Meehan, CEO of Elevated Education. "This Credit Recovery Learning Center marks the beginning of what we hope will be a long and fruitful partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley."

"The Guadalupe Branch already offers an after-school program, teen leadership, youth sports leagues, homework and tutoring assistance," said Marcia Mintz, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley. "Elevated Education's brand of education is a perfect complement to our existing work and best yet, it's an educational model that meets the students where they are."

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is open extended hours each day until 7pm and members can enjoy a hot dinner at the Club. The Elevated Education program will offer teens another pathway to complete their education in a way and place that works for them. One of the priority outcomes for Clubs is Career Pathways & Workforce Readiness and this program will connect students to resources they need to prepare for the future.

For more information on how your student can take advantage of this one-of-a-kind program, please e-mail Info@elevatedteens.com or phone 602-641-4495.

About Elevated Education

Elevated Education 's mission is to cultivate a rigorous and innovative environment that focuses on each teen's unique abilities and needs to foster profound transformative growth and learning through alternative education and programs. The Elevated Education team has reengaged and educated thousands of teen students over the years.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley/The Guadalupe Branch

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley (BGCAZ) serves thousands of youth each year, offering affordable after-school and summer programs for 13,000+ young people in grades K-12. At 30 Clubs across the Valley, BGCAZ provides award-winning programs designed to change the lives of young people.

The Guadalupe Branch offers an after-school program, teen leadership, youth sports leagues, homework and tutoring assistance. Their club opened in 1989 and serves Guadalupe and Ahwatukee communities.

