CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE KICKING OFF 2023 WITH TIMES SQUARE AND FLEETWIDE NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATIONS

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line will usher in 2023 on land and at sea as Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy will light the famous New Year's Eve Ball in New York's Times Square, and nearly 100,000 guests sailing on Carnival's 24 ships will join in the celebration to welcome in the new year.

Carnival will once again bring its signature, high-energy fun to New York City by joining one of the most iconic events in the world as the official cruise line sponsor of Times Square New Year's Eve and serve as a musical sponsor and countdown clock sponsor for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC.

Duffy will be on hand, along with Carnival partner and renowned chef Emeril Lagasse, to flip the giant switch that will light the famous New Year's Eve Ball and invite everyone celebrating in New York or watching from home to "Choose Fun Together," which is also the theme of Carnival's 2023 advertising campaign that can be seen throughout Times Square. Guests across Carnival's fleet will have their own fun – in much warmer conditions – as they also celebrate the new year by getting a head start on choosing fun together with family and friends.

"As we head into 2023, we have even more reasons to celebrate and so it's appropriate that America's cruise line be part of America's most iconic New Year's celebration. We've got two new ships joining the fleet next year, including the start of year-round service from New York in June on Carnival Venezia , which will offer our upcoming Carnival Fun Italian Style experience, and then we'll end the year with Carnival Jubilee arriving in Galveston. We're looking forward to continuing this exciting period of growth and building on the success of the past year," said Duffy.

Leading up to the midnight countdown, Duffy will join the Times Square New Year's Eve host on the Countdown Stage during the 10 p.m. hour to share details about what guests sailing from New York can expect on the stunning Carnival Venezia, which will homeport at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal just a few blocks from Times Square and offer a wide range of sailing options.

Setting a tone of togetherness in the new year, Times Square's massive billboards will showcase the new Carnival campaign Choose Fun Together. The campaign underscores Carnival's appeal across any age group by showcasing various ways guests can Choose Fun, and find something of interest to everyone, whether sailing with family or a group of friends . The new ads highlight those special moments of fun that can only happen when people come together on a Carnival cruise – because we are our most fun selves when we choose fun, together.

After first debuting the campaign on Christmas Day, the New Year's Eve integration will serve as the Choose Fun Together message's largest national launching point. The new campaign will continue to be seen across both Carnival-owned channels and advertising placements throughout 2023 – from social media posts on TikTok and Instagram to commercial spots on national streaming and broadcast television. to all other media placements like audio, outdoor, paid social and additional digital extensions. (To see a sample of some of the new commercials, click here and here .)

The Choose Fun Together campaign's launch coincides with the cruise industry's 2023 wave season, which is the annual kick-off to cruise planning for millions of Americans and travel advisors. The campaign, created by Anomaly, is an extension of the brand's Choose Fun campaign that launched in 2018. All paid media and integration elements were created by Initiative.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is in an exciting period of growth, with Carnival Celebration and Carnival Luminosa, which began guest operations in November, and three additional ships joining the fleet by 2024.

