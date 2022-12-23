InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaner for Paint Roller Covers (TNO-122)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to thoroughly clean a paint roller cover after use," said an inventor, from New Orleans, La., "so I invented the FANTASTIC ROLLER CLEANER. My design enables you to reuse a cover multiple times which would allow painters to save money."

The invention provides an effective way to clean a paint roller cover. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wash the cover by hand or discard the cover. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes and waste. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial painters, general maintenance personnel and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

