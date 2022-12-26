InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gaiter-Style Face Mask (BEC-255)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to raise and lower a gaiter-style face covering without touching the mask," said an inventor, from Randolph, Mass., "so I invented the TOUCHLESS MASK. My design would help keep the face covering clean."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a gaiter-style or any face mask. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly touch the mask fabric. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps keep the mask clean and uncontaminated. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

