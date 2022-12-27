Cooper Lapman to Join The Colony Group, Expanding Colony's Substantial Boston Presence in its Second Strategic Transaction Announced in 2022

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $19 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2022, announced today a definitive agreement under which Cooper Lapman Financial, LLC ("Cooper Lapman"), a registered investment adviser based in Boston, MA, will join The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony"). The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Colony Group logo (PRNewsFoto/The Colony Group, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2009, Cooper Lapman works with high-net-worth individuals and families. Led by Miriam "Mimmy" Cooper and Mark Lapman , the firm delivers broad wealth management services and investment expertise, creating individualized portfolios for clients. Cooper Lapman will expand Colony's substantial Boston presence through the addition of a talented team of experienced advisors.

"Mimmy and Mark have built an impressive firm and, after many years of collaboration, we are delighted that they will be joining Colony," said Michael Nathanson , Chair and CEO of Colony. "They have a strong base in Boston as a result of their close, long-standing client relationships and an impressive advisory team. We are looking forward to our combined business making each firm better than before."

Colony will offer Cooper Lapman's clients enhanced support and access to a broader range of wealth management services, while also allowing the Cooper Lapman team to leverage Colony's operational infrastructure and its comprehensive service offering and investment capabilities.

"The Colony Group is a well-respected and client-focused firm with considerable resources that will support us as we work with our clients," said Mimmy Cooper . "By joining The Colony Group, our team will be able to dedicate more time to focusing on the most important aspects of our jobs, including planning, client service, and investments."

Mimmy and Mark will join Colony as Senior Wealth Advisors and will be joined by their valued colleagues, Lauren Ledger and Trey Tremblay .

"For well over a decade, we have built relationships with clients that include multiple generations of families," said Mark Lapman . "Our combination with The Colony Group positions our team to service our clients for many more years to come."

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with offices in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions, and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Colony's current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Colony's operations and business environment which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Colony on the date of this release. Colony does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Colony may be found in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made by Focus Financial Partners Inc. (of which Colony is a partner firm).

CONTACT:

Morgan McGinnis

Prosek Partners

mmcginnis@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Colony Group