Digi-Key Electronics Awarded U.S. Patent for Tray to Transport and Store Electronic Components

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been awarded United States Patent Number D968,957 titled Tray for Transporting and Storing Electronic Components.

The tray was invented by Digi-Key engineers Shane Heinle and Reid Landsrud who set out to create a safer and more efficient way of transporting broken pack integrated circuits. The trays are a quarter of a size of the industry standard JEDEC trays allowing for a smaller packaging and shipping footprint for smaller quantity items, as well as a reduced environmental impact.

While innovative ideas are a constant at Digi-Key, this is the first patent awarded to Digi-Key. After inventing the tray, Digi-Key worked with fellow Minnesota companies Holland Molds of Wadena, Minn., RTP Company of Winona, Minn., and CCI of New Hope, Minn. to assist in commercial production of the tray.

"To me, everyone at Digi-Key is an engineer, and we have to make things work every single day," said Shane Heinle, senior supervisor, ESD program control for Digi-Key. "I'm glad to have had three Minnesota companies to work with for this project as this is truly a local product from idea to production that is having global implications for our customer base."

"It's amazing the amount of packaging we save by using this smaller tray which offers the exact same benefits as the standard larger tray, just right-sized for the number of components we ship often," said Reid Landsrud, supervisor, resident maintenance technician for Digi-Key. "We are able to send components in a smaller shipping box, with a smaller moisture barrier bag, a smaller amount of desiccant and a lower shipping cost; decreasing shipping and packaging prices and lessening the environmental impact."

Digi-Key is committed to continuous innovation and was named a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators earlier this year. The company has also been featured in the last few years for inventing an in-house system to disinfect warehouse totes at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. This invention and patent exemplify the innovative spirit running throughout Digi-Key.

For more information, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics