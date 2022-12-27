Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. Launches All New, State of the Art Website to Showcase its Category-First Metaverse and Other Gaming Experiences

New Marketing and IR Firm Hired to Assist Investors

DENVER, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, is pleased to announce the launch of a new, state of the art company website which can be accessed at: http://www.vrvrcorp.com.

We invite investors and gamers to visit and explore our new website to learn about Virtual Interactive Technologies, its gaming products and the exciting vision we have for the future. This vision will include advancements in our unique, next-generation metaverse gaming with experiential immersion experiences for leading mobile and web platforms.

VRVR continues to build on its successful proprietary game catalog that features Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" fame, Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, and Worbital.

Additionally, VRVR has hired a new marketing firm, Dynamic Growth Media, LLC. that will handle Social Media, Marketing and Investor Relations. The mission for Dynamic Growth Media, LLC. will be to bring higher market awareness, a better understanding of the company and its developing product line.

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp (OTC: VRVR) or ("the Company") is a next-generation game and metaverse developer publisher that creates experiential immersion experiences by harnessing the latest technologies, including Blockchain and digital assets. The Company's newly launched brand, Extrosive, is building a metaverse that replaces traditional boring financial experiences with a new paradigm, "global Prosperity space" (gPs). This new asset class dynamically augments global and local realities and builds communities of aligned financial values, virtuous economies, and a trusted network. The result would be a metaverse game for the glamorous world of Wall Street, High-Speed trading involving community building, quantified self, and NFTs – a pure adrenaline rush! In addition, the Company continues to build on its successful catalog that includes Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, and Worbital. The Company also entered into a joint development partnership with Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" fame, to develop and promote multiple games across several platforms.

For Additional Information:

Investor Relations: Call (303) 228-7120 or Email: info@vrvrcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

View original content:

SOURCE Virtual Interactive Technologies