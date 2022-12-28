HCP Approved for Renewal of 2-Hour ADRD Course in Florida

REXBURG, Idaho, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, the leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management, has received renewal approval for its 2-hour ADRD course in Florida.

Home Care Pulse (PRNewswire)

HCP has received renewal approval for its 2-hour ADRD course in Florida .

This training (approved for Florida Home Health: HH AD 9984) covers seven sections and equips caregivers for the care of persons with Alzheimer's disease and related disorders by overviewing disease information, communication and behavior management tips, care techniques, and skills for working with family members.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide HCP users with an updated version of the Florida ADRD course, while giving learners the opportunity to gain credit from the state Department of Elder Affairs" said Brandy Morgan, Clinical Content Specialist at HCP. "This course provides an updated overview of what's happening in the brain of someone living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. It lays the important communication foundation that caregivers need to assist these individuals and their families with current care techniques, such as dressing, eating, bathing, grooming, toileting, behavior management and more."

To learn more about HCP's 2-hour ADRD course, visit: https://www.homecarepulse.com/training/. Current HCP learners can access the course in their training library.

About HCP

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

Media Contact

Megan Kujawa – megankujawa@homecarepulse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Care Pulse