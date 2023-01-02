APEX TRADER FUNDING ANNOUNCES FULL BENEFITS WITH NEW YEAR

REVOLUTIONARY ONLINE TRADING FUNDING PLATFORM OFFERS USERS NEW BENEFITS

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Trader Funding, an innovative online trader funding company offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost and highest contract plans, announced today their complete list of benefits to their trader funding platform including:

The ability to keep the first 25k per account based on the payout schedule, then 90/10 split after that

Only trade evaluation accounts for seven days instead of ten to qualify for a PA account

Traders can now get paid twice a month

Access multiple trading accounts with one login

Trade full-sized contracts in evaluations or funded accounts

No Scaling or Failing by going over contract limits

No daily drawdown

Trade on holidays

Trade your normal day to day strategy or system during the news

No total cap on maximum payout

One-step evaluation process

Qualify in as little as 10 days

Real-time data included

Simple risk management rules

Trade with multiple accounts

New accounts will have updated mini to micro ratios.

For all new PA accounts, you'll have the option to pay monthly or choose to pay a one-time fee. You can make this choice per each account so you can mix and match payment options.

Last year, Apex Trader Funding announced updated benefits to their funding platform in response to feedback they received from traders. Apex Trader Funding has surpassed just over $5,000,000 in payments to traders, more than any other trader funding company.

"The complete benefits we offer to retail traders show our commitment to providing them the easiest and flexible funding platform," said Darrell Martin, Founder and CEO of Apex Trader Funding. "We will continue to look for new ways to build upon these benefits and thank our community for the tremendous success Apex Trader Funding has seen since launch."

About Apex Trader Funding

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Apex Trader Funding is a community of traders offering the easiest to pass, lowest cost, highest contract funding plans. Founded in 2021 by Darrell Martin, Apex Trader Funding is a thriving community of traders including more than 25,000 members in 150 countries.

