Goulston & Storrs Add Two Lateral Attorneys to Boston Team

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Erek Sharp and Joshua Bearce have joined the firm as counsel and associate respectively. Sharp brings over 20 years of experience as an employee benefits and executive compensation lawyer to his new counsel role. Bearce has eight years of experience in probate and fiduciary litigation.

Erek Sharp has joined the Corporate Group at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, where he will continue to focus his practice on executive compensation and employee benefits. (PRNewswire)

Sharp joins the firm's Corporate Group from an Am Law 200 firm in New York, and will continue to focus his practice on executive compensation and employee benefits, including advising clients on pre- and post-closing benefits and compensation issues related to corporate and M&A transactions. He regularly advises public, private, and tax-exempt companies, as well as senior executives and governing boards, in connection with their transactional, compensation/total reward, and benefit plan implementation, compliance and termination-related needs and goals. Sharp also has substantial experience in the qualified retirement plan space, and regularly provides counsel with respect to defined contribution plans (i.e., 401(k), profit sharing, and 403(b) plans) and defined benefit plans, including establishment, compliance, and termination related issues arising under ERISA, the Internal Revenue Code, and other applicable laws. He received his J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law in 1998 and his B.A. from the University of Maine in 1995.

Bearce joins Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group from one of New Hampshire's largest law firms, where he counseled clients on all aspects of probate and fiduciary litigation in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He will continue to focus his practice on probate and fiduciary litigation, including will and trust challenges involving allegations of undue influence, incompetency, and fraud; breach of fiduciary duty and removal actions; contested accountings; trust and estate property disputes; and other probate and fiduciary litigation matters. He also represents individuals, families, and corporate fiduciaries, as trustees, personal representatives, administrators, and beneficiaries. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2014 and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Suffolk University in 2011.

"We are thrilled to have these two highly-skilled attorneys join our corporate and litigation groups," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "We are always looking for talented laterals who are a good fit for our unique collaborative and service-based culture. Both Erek and Joshua will be excellent additions to our team."

Joshua Bearce has joined Goulston & Storrs' Litigation Group in Boston, where he will continue to focus his practice on probate and fiduciary litigation. (PRNewswire)

