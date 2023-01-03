L2 Brands Acquires Ouray Sportswear from S&S Activewear

Ouray's partnership with L2 Brands will support the business' continued momentum and long-term growth

Jan. 3, 2023

a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of custom apparel and headwear, and

a leading distributor of apparel and accessories, today announced that L2 Brands ("L2") has acquired Ouray Sportswear ("Ouray") and Locale Outdoor ("Locale") from S&S.

Ouray

") and Locale Outdoor ("Locale") from S&S.

Ouray

and Locale join

s

L2 Brands with significant opportunities to capitalize on the growing market for high-quality, customized sportswear across the destination, collegiate, golf and consumer branded channels.

With five decades of experience, Ouray has become a leading supplier for quality apparel and headwear to the destination, collegiate, golf and corporate channels. Since its founding as Ski Country Imports in 1965, Ouray has grown to serve more than 4,000 customers annually through a commitment to providing quality and exceptional customer service. In 2021, Ouray acquired the rapidly-growing brand Locale, whose premium, outdoor-inspired headwear and accessories feature hyper-localized design that bring to life the places we love.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Ouray and Locale team to the L2 family," said Paige Wingert, CEO of L2 Brands. "Both are a tremendous addition and highly complementary fit for L2's portfolio with significant potential for continued growth. We look forward to working with their team as we focus on bringing Ouray's and Locale's products to new customers and markets."

S&S acquired Ouray as part of its acquisition of distributor TSC Apparel in 2021. L2 is well positioned to build on Ouray's recent success, as the business scales and expands into new product categories, geographies and end markets. L2 is the owner of highly successful apparel, headwear and home décor brands, League and Legacy.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement with L2 Brands, an ideal partner with the strategic capabilities and shared mission that will best position Ouray for long-term success," said Frank Myers, CEO of S&S Activewear. "It has been a privilege to work alongside Ouray's talented team, particularly as the business has grown in partnership with S&S. We look forward to seeing all that the Ouray team will accomplish as they join L2, and we are excited to continue serving our customers as their distribution partner across North America."

BMO Capital Markets and Integris Partners served as financial advisors to L2 Brands and Miller & Martin PLLC acted as its legal advisor. Intrepid Investment Bankers served as the exclusive financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to S&S.

About L2 Brands

L2 Brands is the parent company of the League apparel and Legacy headwear brands which for more than 30 years have produced some of the most recognizable all-American lifestyle products for the destination, collegiate, and corporate markets. From its locations in Pennsylvania and El Salvador, L2 has earned a reputation for making stylish, comfortable, and reliable products that connect consumers with the schools, traditions, destinations, and workplaces they identify with and love. For more information about the company, visit league-legacy.com

About S&S Activewear

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, S&S Activewear is the leading distributor of apparel and accessories in the United States and Canada. S&S offers more than 80 brands, including basic garments to fashion-forward styles, with over 4 million square feet of warehouse space across North America. S&S services a broad range of customers through its nationwide network, including retail brands, e-commerce companies, garment decorators, promotional products distributors, entertainment merchandisers, lifestyle brands and web-based platforms for apparel customization. For more information, visit ssactivewear.com.

