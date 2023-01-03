Wet Sounds STEALTH XT Soundbar

ROSENBERG, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wet Sounds™ announced today U.S. pricing and availability of its 2023 STEALTH XT Soundbars. The new STEALTH XT Soundbar, available in 6, 8, or 12-speaker set, will deliver high performance sound to withstand the elements while in use that will appeal to the ATV, UTV, Golf Cart, Boat, and vehicle community. This model soundbar, with three different size options, are available at wetsounds.com and through Wet Sounds authorized dealers worldwide.

Wet Sounds presents its new STEALTH XT Soundbar models available in 6, 8, or 12-speaker set with Bluetooth® connectivity and wireless remote control unit. (PRNewswire)

From the makers that created the first 12 Volt Soundbar, the new STEALTH XT Soundbar was designed to provide a louder, cleaner, and more powerful sound for any marine or powersports application. Sporting a rugged new look, compared to their previous STEALTH ULTRA HD Series, the STEALTH XT models feature a built-in 300W Class-D DSP Amplifier.

The STEALTH XT models feature a new back-lit touchpad controller with built-in Bluetooth® connectivity that will allow the user to broadcast the audio with up to 3 additional STEALTH XT Soundbars within a 35' range to triple the sound. Equipped with RGB accent lighting that feature 12 color modes for a smooth evening glow. Extra light is provided by an integrated LED dome light that sits underneath the touchpad controller.

Mounting is provided with each STEALTH XT model with the Wet Sounds patented Fast Track sliding mount system and Integrated Power/Ground wiring harness with in-line power fuse. The Fast Track sliding mount provides up to 8 different mounting options. This is to allow for easier installation and less install time providing its users to spend more time enjoying the high-performance sound.

Weatherproof rated for all outdoor marine and powersports applications, the STEALTH XT models are complete with a IP67 rated RF wireless remote. Remote functions include: RGB Switch, Track Forward/Back, Volume Up/Down, Bluetooth®/AUX, Dome Light, and Play/Pause.

Other Specifications:

3.5 AUX input for a wired connection

3.5 mm line output (2V) to connect an additional external amplifier and speakers

300W Class D Amplifier

Frequency: 40Hz-20kHz

Max Current Draw: 15A

Operating Voltage: 10V - 16V

Currently available in black.

MSRP for the STEALTH XT 6-B is $699.99.

MSRP for the STEALTH XT 8-B is $799.99.

MSRP for the STEALTH XT 12-B is $899.99.

For more information on the 2023 STEALTH XT Soundbar models, visit wetsounds.com or call 877-938-7757.

