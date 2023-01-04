BRITELY DENTURES + IMPLANTS EXPANDS INTO TEXAS, OPENS NEW LOCATION IN RICHARDSON

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Verde Dental Partners is excited to announce a new partnership with Dr. Leke Olowokere to open his own Britely Dentures + Implants Studio serving the greater Dallas and Fort Worth area.

Dr. Leke Olowokere is a well-respected dentist in the area and looks forward to building out the new location. "Overall, it has been a great process including finding the right location and putting together a great team. I'm excited to open and look forward to restoring health, wellness, and smiles in the north Dallas area."

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, about 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth. With today's technology and Britely Dentures + Implants Studio's "client-centric" approach, it is possible to restore your smile.

Britely Dentures + Implants Studio was founded with the idea to build an approachable model that delivers personalized options to all patients. Britely's affiliated studios deliver tooth replacement care including extractions, dentures, and dental implants at lower costs than the average dental office. With Britely's own on-site dental lab, we can provide convenience and savings that are passed along directly to the patient.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Dr. Olowokere joining the Britely family. His passion for implant dentistry combined with his personalized approach with patients will help change the lives of many patients in the North Dallas area. We look forward to supporting Dr. Olowokere in his new practice as he continues to be a leader; providing implant focused solutions to his patients."

About Britely Dentures + Implants Studio

Founded in 2019 and supported by Vista Verde Dental Partners, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio provides clients with personalized tooth replacement care tailored to their needs. With options that fit nearly any budget, Britely Dentures + Implants Studio utilizes the latest in technology and procedures to meet its clients' treatment needs.

Every Britely Dentures + Implants Studio features an on-site lab offering immediate, same-day dentures to clients. With a focus on providing implants, dentures, partial dentures, extractions, implant-supported dentures, and fixed dentures, our Britely team creates a personalized plan designed to help clients put their best smile forward. By providing flexible payment options, a smile makeover fits nearly any budget.

For more information about Britely Dentures + Implants Studio, visit www.livebritely.com, or call 1-888-88-IMPLANTS.

