Caris Life Sciences to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

IRVING, Texas, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that the company will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is being held January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco. Caris will present at 11:00 a.m. (PST) on Tuesday, January 10, and will provide an overview of the business and discuss recent corporate achievements that position the organization to further extend its leadership position in the market.

Caris will be represented by David D. Halbert, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman; David Spetzler, MS, MBA, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer; Brian Lamon, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer, Head of BioPharma Business Development; Milan Radovich, Ph.D., Chief Precision Medicine Officer; Luke Power, Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer; and Narendra Chokshi, Corporate Vice President, Corporate Development.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

caris@argotpartners.com

212.600.1902

Corporate Development Contact:

Narendra Chokshi

Caris Life Sciences

nchokshi@carisls.com

917.689.3511

Media Contact:

Lisa Burgner

Caris Life Sciences

CorpComm@carisls.com

214.294.5606

