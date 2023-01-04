CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF FIRST RESTAURANT IN CHICAGO METRO AREA; FOURTH LOCATION IN ILLINOIS

- Fast casual concept set to debut in Batavia on Jan. 10th and give away free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the Tuesday, Jan. 10th debut of its first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois. Chicken Salad Chick Batavia is opening at 220 North Randall Road in the former Crabby Boil building in front of Menards. Featuring a drive-thru as well as a private event space, the new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Jan. 10 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, Batavia guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Jan. 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests may arrive starting at 7 a.m. for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

Thursday, Jan. 12 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Quick Chicks of any size will receive a free Chick Cooler.**

Friday, Jan. 13 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Water Bottle.**

Saturday, Jan. 14 - Buy 2 Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.**

Kim and Garrett Seaman of Fox Valley Chick, LLC are the duo bringing Chicken Salad Chick to the Chicago area. The husband-and-wife team met when they were students at the University of Illinois and now live with their three young sons in St. Charles. Kim taught second grade at Louise White Elementary in Batavia over the past two decades and is excited to channel her passion for building community in her classroom to a new passion for serving her neighbors and providing growth opportunities for her restaurant team.

"Garrett and I love being part of this tight-knit Batavia community, and when we learned about the Chicken Salad Chick culture and family-friendly atmosphere, we knew it would be a great fit," said Kim Seaman.

"Not only do we have 12 delicious flavors of chicken salad, but everything we serve is made from scratch every day in the restaurant. Our guests can dine with us or pick up Quick Chicks to feed their busy crowd on the go. Either way, they will enjoy fresh food served from the heart. It's that quality and simplicity that drew us to Chicken Salad Chick."

Kim added, "Spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others are the core values of this brand. That mission to enrich lives really speaks to me as an educator who looks forward to helping our employees reach their goals. We already have plans to open two additional Chicks in the Fox Valley area, so we want to create an environment where our employees want to stay and grow with us. I would love it if some of my former students came to work with us too!"

Chicken Salad Chick in Batavia will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBataviaIL.

*Guests should start arriving at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss the return time, your spot will be awarded to the next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 220 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

