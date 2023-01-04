OtterBox Unveils OtterGrip Symmetry Series During CES 2023

- Integrated Phone Grip Designed for MagSafe -

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is proud to announce its latest case innovation with OtterGrip Symmetry Series for MagSafe. This new case delivers the best of both worlds with a built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility, earning it the CES Innovation Award honor. Media will get a first look at OtterGrip during the Pepcom Digital Experience on Jan. 4.

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series delivers the best of both worlds with a built-in grip and MagSafe compatibility.

"OtterGrip showcases our commitment to innovation and evolution," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "OtterGrip is designed to provide the convenience and comfort of a grip without complicating integration with the MagSafe ecosystem. Our goal is to make the mobile experience as seamless and worry-free as possible."

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series is easy to engage by pulling the grip platform away from the case. The grip rotates 360-degrees for a comfortable and ergonomic angle for any hand or iPhone size. And this case continues the OtterBox legacy of trusted protection with a 3x MIL STD drop rating.

OtterGrip offers the functionality of an iPhone grip but is seamlessly integrated, making it completely flush with the case. When the grip is retracted, the case is compatible with MagSafe accessories – like OtterBox power banks, wallets and MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand. 1 OtterGrip comes in an array of colors – from classic black to cute iPhone case graphics.

Media attending Pepcom can see OtterGrip and the OtterBox MagSafe accessory ecosystem at the Pepcom Digital Experience. Visit www.otterbox.com for more information about OtterGrip Symmetry Series and to sign up to be among the first to know when this award-winning OtterBox case is available for purchase.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.2 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 OtterGrip Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

OtterBox OtterGrip Symmetry Series is an iPhone grip case with seamless MagSafe compatibility. This cute iPhone case is available soon in a variety of colors. OtterGrip Symmetry Series is a CES Innovation Award honoree. (PRNewswire)

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox