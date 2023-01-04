When I Work Hires Blake Adams as New CEO

Adams brings key expertise in the small business and technology spaces from Bain Capital, Intuit, and Google

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When I Work , a market leader in shift-based workforce management software used by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, has appointed Blake Adams as its next CEO to lead the company's ongoing growth efforts.

Most recently, he served as an operating partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, Bain's growth-stage enterprise software investment fund. In this role, Adams partnered closely with portfolio companies and their management teams, including When I Work, as part of Bain Capital's $200 million growth investment in the company.

"Blake has been a critical When I Work partner over the last year and has brought key expertise in product-led growth and the small business market," said Chad Halvorson, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Advisor at When I Work, who has served as interim CEO since June 2022. "His background, vision, and enthusiasm for When I Work are perfect for leading our long-term business goals, and his empathetic leadership style makes him a great culture fit for our company."

Adams developed deep experience leading strategy and operations teams from prior roles at Google and Intuit, driving initiatives across corporate strategy, product development, sales execution, and strategic partnerships—including the launch of QuickBooks Advanced, which successfully helped the company expand into the mid-market. Adams also has firsthand experience leading a shift-based company as the former CEO of Clarity Service Group, a multistate behavioral health therapy service provider.

"We did all of our scheduling with pen and paper, so I have a very deep connection to the problem When I Work solves," said Blake Adams, When I Work CEO. "I'm proud to join a team that shares my passion for helping small business owners and their employees flourish through technology solutions built for their needs. I'm also excited by the powerful customer advocacy When I Work already has and the company's growth potential in the small business market. I look forward to getting to know our customers and helping them run more efficiently and effectively on our mission to make shift work awesome.

