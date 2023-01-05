InterContinental Saigon Unveils The Newly Renovated Grand Ballroom & Function Spaces

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Saigon is ecstatic to announce an exciting transformation of its Grand Ballroom and function spaces. Inspired by the national symbol of Vietnam, the lotus, the newly renovated ballroom, pre-function and meeting rooms at the InterContinental Saigon pay homage to Ho Chi Minh City and its surrounding landscape. The multi-million dollar renovation which encompassed the 2,560 square meters of indoor and outdoor event meeting space, including six function rooms and an outdoor terrace, ranging from the compact Hon Ong meeting room to the expansive Grand Ballroom, opens up a new frontier for Ho Chi Minh City's thriving MICE sector.

Setting the new benchmark for meetings in Ho Chi Minh City, our newly renovated meeting rooms have all been clad in beautiful timber with delicate metal detailing. All meeting rooms and board rooms are also designed with a multipurpose cabinet that is outfitted with a display area and storage on either sides. Double sliding doors with ribbed glass conceal the TV when not in use and showcase the display area. When guests want to use the TV, the doors slide to either sides and reveal an 85" interactive TV with video conference capabilities. These sliding doors may also be used for writing, replacing the need for additional flipcharts.

At the centre of the function spaces is a chic, stylish and magnificent 818-square meter pillar-free Grand Ballroom that can host up to 1200 attendees for life's most meaningful and memorable moments, such as gala dinners, award ceremonies, corporate conventions, one-of-a-kind weddings and more. It is fully equipped with the latest audio-visual technology and can be flexibly divided into two separate spaces for more intimate events. The Grand Ballroom is decked with an oversized interactive chandelier featuring 7,980 individually hung crystal lightbulbs that represent glistening water when viewed from underneath. The chandelier also comes equipped with its own state-of-the-art adjustable lighting technology systems that can be changed to evoke different moods with the use of RGBW LED lighting control system. The Grand Ballroom also boasts an awe-inspiring 8.5m by 4.5m LED wall, the largest screen in town and with its new inspiring architecture, InterContinental Saigon's Grand Ballroom gives your celebration a glamorous and deeply sensorial experience.

Upon entering the Pre-Function foyer, guests will be impressed by a curvilinear fabric ceiling feature that depicts the Mekong River. This feature ebbs and flows the entire length of the pre-function, giving softness and airiness to the space. The translucent fabric interplays with the specifically created lighting effects and offers a variety of programmable light hues and visual cues that will help further set the mood. The design of the carpet, in coastal hues of navy, beige and yellow – which resembles the water environment that the lotus lives in – covers the floor, while the decorative columns represent the intertwining of the lotus stems in the water as they reach the surface for sunlight.

Just off the Pre-Function area is a new Business Hub, created to cater to the ever-changing needs of guests. This transformable space features built-in ovens, fridge and a generous-sized counter that can be used for a master cooking class. This beautiful space can be used as a meeting room with a lounge or can be used as an auxiliary space to the Pre-Function area.

"Our new Grand Ballroom and conference centre will set a new higher benchmark of spectacular, personalized events for the those looking for a once in a lifetime experience in HCMC, I am thrilled to open the doors for all to see", said Justin Malcolm, General Manager.

Standing in the Central Business & Cultural District, InterContinental Saigon is proudly named Vietnam's Leading Conference Hotel for 10 consecutive years, guaranteeing meeting attendees ease of convergence. With an airport-to-hotel commute of less than 30 minutes, time is freed to focus on business. With the newly renovated function space, we invite you to discover a new era of meetings & events.

About InterContinental Saigon Hotel & Residences:

As the luxury landmark in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City's buzzing Central Business District, InterContinental Saigon Hotel & Residences presents the most iconic historical destinations like Notre Dame Cathedral, Saigon Opera House with just a few steps away. Here we celebrate Saigon's multicultural roots, giving leisure and business travellers a look at the French colonial buildings set alongside sleek, modern skyscrapers, all interspersed with vibrant Vietnamese culture. Throughout the time, InterContinental Saigon Hotel & Residences has been proven to be the stylish choice for international business leaders and discerning travellers who value classic elegance with a contemporary spirit.

