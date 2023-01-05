LILYSILK Celebrates First Anniversary of TerraCycle® Recycling Program with Chance to Win Free Re-LILYSILK Pillowcase

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live better, sustainable lives, is celebrating the first anniversary of offering a free and convenient way to recycle non-donatable LILYSILK products, including bedding, apparel, and sleepwear made from silk and cashmere, through the LILYSILK Recycling Program in partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle®. As of November 30, 2022, 136 new TerraCycle® accounts were registered directly via the LILYSILK Free Recycling Program, with a total of 431 units of LILYSILK products collected and recycled, weighing 255.95 pounds.

At the end of October, LILYSILK successfully added TerraCycle® shipping label widget allowing US customers to quickly create a convenient pre-paid return label in three simple steps directly from the LILYSILK website. This streamlined process saw units of recycled products in November double that of October.

"At LILYSILK, we believe that zero waste makes a difference, so we are honored to partner with TerraCycle® to create a no-waste recycling program and to be their first adult-clothing program in line with our vision to be more proactive regarding environmental sustainability," said David Wang, LILYSILK, CEO. "We welcome LILYSILK fans to join us in celebrating by recycling their LILYSILK clothing and together we can make a difference."

To celebrate the first anniversary, LILYSILK is running a special campaign and the rules are simple: From January 1 to March 31, 2023, sign up for the Recycling Program and each person who sends in their non-donatable LILYSILK products for recycling will receive a free Re-LILYSILK Pillowcase when they place their next order on www.lilysilk.com. TerraCycle® will evaluate the winners and prizes will be awarded by April 15, 2023. Entrants must be over 18 and reside in continental U.S.

