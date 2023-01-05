PostNet named a top franchise for veterans by Entrepreneur

Shipping and printing solutions provides premium incentives for veterans looking to own a franchise

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has been named one of the top franchises for veterans by Entrepreneur after ranking 50th on the publication's Top 150 Franchises for Veterans.

The Top Franchises for Veterans list recognizes franchises dedicated to providing the best incentives and opportunities to veterans. The selected companies support and assist veteran franchisees in their new business venture.

"At PostNet, culture remains a big part of who we are as a franchise," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "We seek franchisees who are going to put in the time and effort to be successful owners. Veterans are the perfect example of the type of individuals we seek. They have strong discipline, a desire to succeed, and are great at following a process. We provide them with all the necessary tools and a proven operating system. They tend to be great PostNet franchise owners."

When developing the Top Franchises for Veterans list, Entrepreneur invites companies to participate in a survey designed to help the publication learn more about the companies' veterans programs. From there, the rankings are developed, taking into account each company's veteran incentive, how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company and how each company scored in the 2022 Franchise 500.

For PostNet, the company ranked 374 on the Franchise 500 list. They also placed 92nd on the Top Global Franchises list.

"Being named to numerous lists by Entrepreneur is a testament to the success of our franchisees and services," McPherson said. "It takes a complete team effort from both the franchise owners and headquarters to continue earning success at the rate we do. We look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store."

To learn more about PostNet franchise opportunities, please visit https://postnetfranchise.com/.

About PostNet

PostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the US and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo.com, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 2,900+ Service Centers in 53 Countries with more than 12.000 associates - with our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2021 generating €1.01 billion (US $1.2 billion) of System Wide Sales and €24 billion (US $28.5 billion) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.prestashop.com/en - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.spedingo.com/en - www.alphagraphics.com - www.multicopy.nl - www.printspeak.com - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk - https://uk.worldoptions.com/

