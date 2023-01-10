HOW THE U.S. MINT JUMPED 153 PLACES ON THE "BEST PLACES TO WORK IN GOVERNMENT" LIST

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the goals of a Director of the U.S. Mint? This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy discuss their goals when they were leading the U.S. Mint.

How the U.S. Mint Became One of the Best Places to Work in the Government

When Director Moy's tenure with the U.S. Mint began, morale at the Mint was low. In a survey of the "Best Places to Work in Government," the Mint employees' responses ranked the Mint at number 211 out of 217 departments and agencies. Seeking to turn that around, Director Moy used his business expertise and experience to make the U.S. Mint a more efficient and better place to work. As a result, the Mint rose from the 211th to the 58th best place to work on the survey, the most significant jump in the survey's history. Director Moy considers this one of his proudest accomplishments.

