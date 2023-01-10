Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(SEHK: 981, SSE STAR MARKET: 688981)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMIC's fourth quarter 2022 results will be released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (https://www.hkex.com.hk) and Shanghai Stock Exchange website (http://www.sse.com.cn) after the close of trading on Thursday, February 09, 2023.

WEBCAST CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
(China Standard Time)
DATE: Friday, February 10, 2023
TIME:  8:30 A.M. - 9:30 A.M.

WEBCAST
The call will be webcast live at:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rjw8n9xc

CONFERENCE CALL
Please register in advance for the conference call at: 
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf148856846c94545ab37b672b82f4ecf

REPLAY
Recording will be available 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for 12 months.
https://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary

Contact: Investor Relations
Tel:   +86 21-20812800
Email: IR@smics.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semiconductor-manufacturing-international-corporation-fourth-quarter-2022-webcast-conference-call-301717658.html

SOURCE SMIC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.