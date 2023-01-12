NASA to Announce Major Eco-Friendly Aviation Project Update

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to a news conference with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and other agency leadership at 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Leadership will discuss the next step forward with the agency's Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

NASA aims to develop technology and designs for a new generation of lower-emission single-aisle airliners. Through this project, NASA will fund the design, construction, and ground and flight testing for a large-scale demonstrator with an advanced airframe configuration.

The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The agency's Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project also will include the development of related green technologies, with the goal of validating them to inform industry decisions about the next generation of single-aisle aircraft entering the market by the 2030s.

Other agency participants in the news conference include:

· Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

· Bob Pearce, associate administrator, Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate

· Brent Cobleigh, project manager

Media interested in attending in-person or virtually must RSVP up to two hours before the start of the event, to Roxana Bardan at: roxana.bardan@nasa.gov. The event will take place in the Webb Auditorium at the Mary W. Jackson NASA Headquarters building, located at 300 E. Street SW, Washington, D.C.

Learn more about NASA's Sustainable Aviation efforts at:

https://go.nasa.gov/3GzcDMP

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA