Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Re-Appoints Lucio Gordan, MD as President & Managing Physician of Statewide Practice

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) announced today that Lucio Gordan, MD has assumed the role of President & Managing Physician, effective January 16, 2023. Dr. Gordan will continue to practice as a medical oncologist at the FCS Gainesville Cancer Center and lead the practice in further advancing its commitment to value-based care, precision medicine, and high-quality cancer care in communities across Florida. This will be Dr. Gordan's second term as President and Managing Physician, having previously served the statewide practice from 2018-2021.

Lucio Gordan , MD Re-Appointed as President & Managing Physician of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

"Dr. Gordan is a highly respected leader across our practice and throughout the entire industry. His vision for FCS – cultivating a culture that embraces innovation, technology, and altruism – perfectly aligns with our organizational strategies that will continue to place our practice at the forefront of oncology care," remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

Michael Diaz, MD has formally stepped down from the role as president and managing physician to focus on patient care and advocacy. He will continue to see patients at two locations in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"It has been both an honor and a privilege to have served our practice in this capacity," says Mike Diaz, MD. "There are so many opportunities to make a difference in oncology, between patient care, research, advocacy, and philanthropic efforts, I look forward to this next chapter and phase within FCS," he continues.

"On behalf of the Executive Board and our entire organization, I would like to thank Dr. Diaz for his leadership. His passion for patient care and advocacy has, and continues to make a great impact, driving legislative efforts that benefit community oncology providers and patients on a national scale," says Walcker.

"We are well-positioned for continued success here at FCS, as we are focused on the singular goal of providing the best possible cancer care to patients throughout the state. My sincere thanks and gratitude to my colleague and friend Dr. Diaz for his many efforts and significant contributions toward this end," says Lucio Gordan, MD. "Our future is bright, the path forward is clear, and I look forward to leading FCS forward," he added.

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

