DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GapSat Development Group Limited ("GapSat") a BVI company providing satellite operators with in-orbit geostationary communications satellites on an interim basis, has acquired QBX Limited, an Isle of Man based satellite solutions and consulting services company with a portfolio of satellite radio frequency spectrum and intellectual property.

GAPSAT ACQUIRES QBX Ltd to Provide Critical Spectrum Solutions for Satellite Connectivity (PRNewswire)

Satellite spectrum and associated geostationary orbit slots are a finite resource and increasingly regarded as key strategic assets for the telecom and data communications industry, in the same way as patents are for emerging high technology industries. And with wireless and mobile broadband playing an essential role in bringing high-speed, low-cost communications to the developing and developed world, the demand for mission-critical orbit spectrum resources is increasing and a so-called 'race for space' is emerging.

Gregg Daffner, CEO of GapSat said: "Given the rapid expansion of satellite communications in recent years, especially for HTS and UHTS, scarcity of spectrum has become a critical issue and satellite operators have been steadily moving up the spectrum ladder to higher frequencies. We have seen the move from C-band to Ku-band and to Ka-band and more recently, an interest in developing Q and V-bands. With the acquisition of QBX providing us with high priority orbital slot filings and patents to develop a global geostationary satellite constellation, GapSat is now ideally placed to meet the growing demands of the communications infrastructure sector."

The assets comprise a patent for radically new techniques to improve in-flight safety and communications for geostationary aero-mobility services and a suite of three ITU geostationary satellite slot filings using conveniently placed orbital locations to provide for full global coverage/service from the resulting geostationary constellation, using the Ka, Q/V and E/W bands for long-term spectrum future-proofing.

With a strong background in developing existing in-orbit satellites for sale or lease and the addition of this new portfolio of radio frequency spectrum and intellectual property, GapSat is currently seeking potential partners that could be existing satellite fleet operators, aero systems integrators, aero instrumentation manufacturers or financial investors, to develop the assets for data services in the marine and aero mobility sectors.

Mark Posen, Managing Director and Principal Consultant at RPC Telecommunications Ltd, commented: "These filings have good ITU priority in parts of the geostationary arc where it is almost impossible to make usable new filings. Development of innovative approaches to leverage existing satellite spectrum is critical for satellite operators to address this increasing scarcity and complement their existing infrastructure and reach."

Katherine Gizinski, Chief Executive Officer, ManSat Limited, commented: "We are excited to be part of this project which we see as a unique and valuable opportunity to develop key orbital resources with mid-ocean coverage to address marine and aero mobility needs worldwide".

GapSat is advised by GH Partners LLC, the New York based boutique investment banking advisory firm and by RPC Telecommunications Ltd. a UK-based satellite regulatory engineering consultancy.

QBX is advised by ManSat Limited, the Isle of Man-based satellite spectrum solutions and related consulting services provider.

About GapSat

GapSat, founded in 2011, provides complete in-orbit geostationary communications satellites on an interim basis to satellite operators. The company is located in Asia, Europe and the USA.

Contact

Gregg Daffner, CEO, GapSat

Email: gregg@gap-sat.com

Tel: +33 6 42 52 93 23

Follow GapSat on:

Website: www.gap-sat.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/gapsat-development-group-ltd

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983286/GapSat.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983287/GAPSAT_Logo.jpg

GAPSAT Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GapSat