InventHelp Inventors Develop a Device to Safely Insert and Remove Credit Cards (CWC-177)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a safer way to insert and remove credit cards at ATM's and gas stations," said two inventors from Belleville, Ill., "so we invented MATTOX CARD PULLER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a safer and more protective way of inserting and removing a credit/debit card from an ATM, gas station, or other transaction machine. It helps to prevent the spread of germs, bacteria, and potential viruses, such as COVID-19. The device is lightweight and compact size could be easily stored and transported. It offers users peace of mind as it is convenient, easy to use and practical, as well as effective and versatile.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp