LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare announced today the inclusion of another critical and accomplished team member. Dr Marc O'Griofa's accomplishments are prodigious and overwhelming, corresponding with the terrain in which he works; he is a physician and biomedical engineer who has operated all over the world (on the land, sea, and - remarkably - in space).

XRP Healthcare introduces its Chief Medical Officer – Dr Marc O’Griofa (PRNewswire)

Dr O'Griofa generally works in an engineering setting, in a laboratory overseeing research and the development of medical equipment. Occasionally his work takes him to the field of teaching and training combat medicine. Additionally, he is involved in the promotion of technical innovations and assists with the supervision of regulatory and governance components, pertaining to the teaching and training of elite warfighters and medics. In essence, Dr Marc O'Griofa's workday fluctuates unpredictably.

Dr Marc O'Griofa stated: "My career path has allowed me to combine both medicine and engineering in unique and diverse ways, from working as a triage physician as part of the Space Shuttle medical team at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to developing advanced medical equipment for special operations medical missions and chronic medical conditions like heart failure to try and reduce unnecessary readmissions and costs".

"As the practice of medicine and the delivery of healthcare catches up with the digital age, XRPH has positioned itself to not only pioneer new accessibility for both patients and investors in the healthcare field but is also poised to create a new disruptive paradigm in how some of the most integral cogs in the worlds of pharmacy, cryptocurrency, and medicine all interact in ways that will create a new industry standard!"

Dr Marc O'Griofa is a Fellow of the Academy of Wilderness Medicine and was the principal investigator for Project CASPER, which examined the sleep patterns of International Space Station crew members. He was also selected as the first Irish Aquanaut for the NASA NEEMO program as part of the NEEMO 21 mission in 2016.

XRP Healthcare is ecstatic to have Dr Marc O'Griofa on board, as his brilliance will add hugely to the capacity and capability of the project and its objectives.

XRP Healthcare is a UK based company and was established in September 2022, it is the first Pharmaceutical and Healthcare platform to be built on the XRP Ledger, with strong objectives to bring needed innovation to the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare industry. XRPH intends to do this by simplifying and creating fast payments/transactions between market participants, and by bringing transparency by way of tracking pharmaceuticals from "inception to the consumer", combating the multi-billion dollar counterfeit medicine industry, with an interface for interactive engagement between consumers and healthcare service providers via the mobile and web app.

