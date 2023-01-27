Grundéns Renews Sponsorship with MLF and Adds Athletes

Grundéns Continues to Invest in the Bass Fishing Community and Adds to a Stacked MLF Roster

POULSBO, Wash., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today continues its commitment to the bass community by renewing its sponsorship of Major League Fishing (MLF) and expanding its ambassador roster of MLF pros. Grundéns will continue to be the exclusive footwear sponsor of the Bass Pro Tour and the MLF5 Circuits while adding three new ambassadors, Jonathon VanDam, Randall Tharp, and Dennis Berhorst. The brand will also have a strong presence at the MLF REDCREST event, showing off its apparel and footwear at the REDCREST Expo.

"We've leveraged our nearly 100 years of product knowledge and unwavering commitment to protecting anglers from the elements to ensure we're a legitimate force in the bass community. We've already seen Skeet Reese and Bradley Roy winning Bass Pro Tour stops in back-to-back years while wearing the Sea Knit Boat Shoe, so we're really excited to bring three new anglers to our expanding MLF roster," says Grundéns VP Marketing Ashley Williams. "By continuing our relationships with the MLF in 2023, we are excited to showcase our extensive competition-tested line of bass-specific gear including our pinnacle GORE-TEX Gambler Jacket and Bib. Whether you're a professional bass angler competing on the world stage or an amateur angler competing on their local circuit, Grundéns has all bass anglers covered from head-to-toe."

Grundéns is the presenting sponsor of the first Bass Pro Tour stop at the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes on February 13-18, 2023. The site of the largest single-day bag in MLF history, The Kissimmee Chain is one of the most prolific trophy-bass fisheries in the world. Grundéns pro anglers Skeet Reese, Gerald Spohrer, Randall Tharp, and Jonathan VanDam, are attending the first Bass Pro Tour stop, chasing the total season purse of more than $7.67 million.

2023 will mark the third year of Grundéns pros on the tour. Jonathon VanDam, Randall Tharp, and Dennis Berhorst join a roster that already includes Skeet Reese, Bradley Roy, Adrian Avena, and Gerald Spohrer. This accomplished group of athletes has amassed over $9 million in career earnings and 34 MLF wins.

Heralded as one of the best smallmouth anglers on the 80-man Bass Pro Tour roster, Jonathon VanDam has nearly 30 top 20 finishes and 20 top 10 finishes. A crankbait specialist, the Michigan native has reeled in north of $700,000 in his career. The nephew of bass fishing legend Kevin VanDam, JVD is blazing his own path in the sport.

Randall Tharp, nicknamed the "Honey Badger," is a force on the Bass Pro Tour and has racked up more than $2 million in career earnings. As one of only two Bass Pro Tour anglers with a Forrest Wood Cup and a Bassmaster Elite Series win, Tharp prides himself on his versatility and mental toughness.

Missouri native Dennis Berhorst has been fishing for more than 35 years, and with 10 tournament wins to his name, he is one of the most experienced anglers on the Grundéns roster. A stalwart on the former FLW tour, Berhorst racked up more than 50 top 10 finishes on the FLW tour and has more than 100 local and regional top 10 finishes under his belt. He currently fishes in the MLF Toyota Series and MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing league.

