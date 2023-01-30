The Joint Chiropractic Captures Recognition on the Annual 'Fast & Serious' Brand Ranking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has been recognized by Franchise Times as one of just 40 franchises experiencing fast, yet sustainable, growth. The Joint is No. 18 on the 2023 Fast & Serious ranking of the smartest-growing brands.

The Joint Corp. logo (PRNewsfoto/The Joint Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"We're honored to be alongside companies pushing the boundaries for successful franchising," said Peter D. Holt .

"This recognition from Franchise Times is a testament to the strength of our business model, and we are honored to be included alongside companies that are pushing the boundaries for successful franchising," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Consumers are shifting their spending to experiences and personal services, so our growth plan remains focused on providing communities across the country with accessible chiropractic care."

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

Franchise Times Fast & Serious

The Fast & Serious list from Franchise Times is a ranking of 40 fast-growing franchise systems that also have staying power. The publication uses a proprietary 10-point formula that includes percentage sales growth, percentage unit growth, dollar sales growth and numerical unit growth over the past three years.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 800 locations nationwide and over 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Joint Corp.