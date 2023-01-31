Cutting-Edge Technology now available for Agricultural Soil Testing

BURLEY, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many farmers have readily adopted high-tech ways of growing their crops. One of the newest developments saves one of the most precious of all resources, time.

Redox Bio-Nutrients exists to create passion and excitement in growing healthier plants. We help growers succeed in four primary areas, soil health, root development, abiotic stress defense and nutrient efficiency. Find out more at redoxgrows.com. (PRNewswire)

This use of cutting-edge soil sampling technology will help farmers and sustainability.

Redox Bio-Nutrients is proud to partner with ChrysaLabs and their cutting-edge soil sampling technology. ChrysaLabs has developed a portable AI-based soil health probe that measures 37 soil nutrients and characteristics in real time for producers and agronomists, replacing the need to wait for traditional lab analysis.

Redox recently incorporated a fleet of ChrysaLabs Probes in their soil testing. The faster soil analysis helps growers get a jump on taking the needed steps to having healthy, productive fields and orchards.

"This exciting technology brings, in essence, lab-level analysis to the field," said Gifford Gillette, Redox Bio-Nutrients Lead Researcher. "Analyzing soil in 30 seconds instead of the current standard of three days provides tremendous value by saving time and expense over the traditional approach."

Reducing the timing of soil sampling to a small fraction of traditional tests should provide widespread benefits for growers in their efforts to boost sustainability. For example, a spectrometer is estimated to reduce Greenhouse Gases by more than 100 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which scientists say contribute greatly to climate change.

Find out more about this groundbreaking technology at chrysalabs.com

About Redox Bio-Nutrients

Redox Bio-Nutrients exists to create passion and excitement in growing healthier plants. We help growers succeed in four primary areas, soil health, root development, abiotic stress defense and nutrient efficiency. Find out more at redoxgrows.com .

About ChrysaLabs

Better soil intelligence for better decisions. ChrysaLabs is a fast-growing ag tech at the intersection of agriculture and innovation. The ChrysaLabs Probe uses three onboard sensor technologies, Cloud computing and AI to extract real-time data from its patented spectroscopy technology providing soil insights within seconds allowing field managers to take the best actions minutes after sampling, making the right calls on the spot. More soil insights for growing sustainability, higher yield, and optimized costs.

ChrysaLabs logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Redox Bio-Nutrients