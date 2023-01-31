Social Standards Adds TikTok Consumer Intelligence

Social Standards has Structured, Indexed, and Benchmarked the Billions of Daily Authentic Consumer Conversations on TikTok to Create Actionable Insights at the Category, Product, Feature, and Trend Levels

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Standards, a leading comparative analytics platform, today announced the official addition of TikTok to its consumer intelligence platform. By applying its content structuring technology to TikTok, Social Standards has enabled its customers to analyze the billions of daily conversations across TikTok reliably and efficiently.

Social Standards: the only insights tool to deliver a syndicated data set built on TikTok, Instagram, Reddit and Twitter

With the addition of TikTok, alongside Instagram, Twitter and Reddit, Social Standards now captures four of the major social media platforms. CPG executives and investors who work with Social Standards now have an even bigger strategic advantage as they can access insights for faster and better decision making.

"Gen Z is an analytical focus for nearly every CPG executive and investor," said Devon Bergman, CEO and Co-Founder of Social Standards, "Gen Z is on TikTok and that's where you need to be if you want to understand this cohort." Social Standards estimates that a staggering 62% of U.S. users on TikTok are age 29 and below, compared to 40% on Instagram. Added Mr. Bergman, "By placing our unique lens on TikTok, we are providing our customers with greater insight into the consumer demand patterns of the next generation."

While social media listening platforms can provide companies with surface-level volumetric data, Social Standards can go deeper into the content of what people are saying by turning billions of conversational data points into benchmarked insights about brands, even drilling down to category, product feature, and trend levels.

Access to Social Standards syndicated cross-platform social media data set allows CPG executives and investors to augment their strategic, operational, and digital insights and drive analytical impact across a wide range of use cases including, but not limited to:

Consumer segment definition and enrichment

Brand positioning, health assessment, and growth potential

Product innovation, development, and optimization

Marketing, sales, and pricing

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline development

Brand assessments for private equity or strategic buyers

Competitive positioning landscaping

Customized brand tracking

Customers at several organizations including Coca Cola, Clorox, Estee Lauder and BCG, participated in the beta program as part of Social Standards development efforts ahead of the launch.

"We were thrilled to be included in the feedback process. Social Standards is already part of BCG's default toolkit for all things consumer, be it brands, retailers, or M&A," said Christine Barton, a managing director and senior partner at BCG. "With the addition of TikTok, they continue to deepen their value to our consumer analytics capabilities."

For more information, please contact contact@socialstandards.com at Social Standards.

About Social Standards

Social Standards is the next generation of market research. Social Standards has developed an industry-defining consumer research platform that harnesses the power of collective intelligence to deliver deep insights on consumer conversational data. The platform is a first-to-market tool which structures the massive set of unfiltered conversational data derived from social channels into market vertical-based ontological relationships, enabling quant-based understanding of consumer motivations and market direction. Social Standards is leveraged within corporate strategy, growth investment, and product development teams at some of the world's largest CPG brands; supports investor due diligence analysis and operating strategy development for the most renowned PE and management consulting firms; and is used across equity sell-side research and advisory teams at some of the largest and most prestigious investment banks.

Social Standards was founded in 2017. The company has offices in New York, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

