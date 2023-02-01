The City of Milwaukee Is Advancing Transparency and Accountability with Its Open Checkbook Launch

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster transparency, accountability, and improve efficiency, The City of Milwaukee's Office of the Comptroller launched an Open Checkbook to the public in partnership with OpenGov on February 1, 2023.

"Our goal is to share with our constituents how taxpayer dollars are spent. Giving everyone direct access to the data helps paint a fuller picture of expenditures and create a shared understanding of our investments and priorities," said City Comptroller Aycha Sawa.

"Milwaukee's Open Checkbook offers additional awareness and understanding of the work of city government. I applaud the Comptroller for adding transparency, accountability, and efficiency to the work of the City of Milwaukee," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

"This portal is meant for everyone we serve across the City of Milwaukee – for those who want to go on a hunt, and the people who want to download the datasets and perform their own analyses," said City Alderman and Council President José G. Pérez.

"We are proud to partner with the Comptroller's Office in developing the City of Milwaukee's Open Checkbook. Milwaukee is home to many OpenGov team members, and we all share the Comptroller's mission to power more effective and accountable government. We couldn't be more excited for the launch and to work to ensure the long-term success of this initiative," said Claudia Arriaga, VP of Customer Success at OpenGov.

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. local governments, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

