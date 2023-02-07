First Capital REIT Announces February 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - First Capital REIT ("First Capital") (TSX: FCR.UN) announced today that it will make a cash distribution of $0.072 per REIT unit for the month of February, representing approximately $0.86 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on March 15, 2023 to unitholders of record as at February 28, 2023.

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

