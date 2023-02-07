Global Pop Sensation Rita Ora Celebrates 10th Anniversary Since Debut at Event Hosted by Limitless X

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless X Inc ., (OTCQB: VYBE) ("the Company"), a creative and empowering lifestyle agency, hosted an evening with British singer-songwriter Rita Ora as she celebrates her 10th anniversary since making her debut as a global pop sensation.

Rita Ora And Jas Mathur Celebrates her 10th Anniversary Since Debut at Event Hosted by Limitless X (PRNewswire)

The invitation-only, intimate event which was held on February 3rd, marked 10 years since Rita Ora burst onto the scene with her number 1 hit single 'Hot Right Now' which was followed by her debut number 1 album 'Ora'. Still holding the world record for the most top 10 hits from a British female solo artist; Rita's 10-year reign as a global pop star has included 4 number 1 singles, a number 1 platinum selling album, 13 top 10 singles, and over 10 billion global streams to date.

Rita Ora commented on the evening, "I've loved Jas Mathur's work ethic and the Limitless brand for a while now and am grateful for the mutual support. Tonight, celebrating being in the music industry for over 10 years, and getting to perform my brand-new single, 'You Only Love Me' in front of people that have encouraged and inspired me throughout my career, is a dream come true."

Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, said, "Rita is a class act and one of the most talented artists I have had the pleasure of knowing. It was an honor to host her monumental celebration and achievements as such a talented and rising superstar and businessperson. As a supporter of Limitless X, she continues to help drive our mission for uncompromising wellness while promoting and creating products that help our customers feel and look great."

A-List guests, including husband Taika Waititi and friends, Camila Mendes, Casey Affleck, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sabrina Carpenter, Kristen Stewart, Maisie Williams, Winnie Harlow and Tia Mowry, turned up to enjoy the intimate acoustic performance of some of Rita's biggest hits including "Anywhere", "Your Song", and her brand new single; "You Only Love Me", which is out now on all devices and streaming services! See the official video here: https://youtu.be/6o1m7ofjCCY

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Limitless X Inc