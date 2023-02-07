NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. (Tokyo) collaborates with Van Gelder (Netherlands) at the biggest food and hospitality convention HORECAVA in January 2023 aiming to distribute NEXT MEATS products in EU.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. (Tokyo) collaborates with Van Gelder (Netherlands) at the biggest food and hospitality convention HORECAVA in January 2023 aiming to distribute NEXT MEATS products in EU.

TOKYO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXHM") Tokyo based food-tech venture company which is the inventor of the newest Non-GMO soybean protein based alternative meats product named "Next Short Rib 2.0" participates with Van Gelder (Founded in Netherlands in 1953) Ridderkerk, Netherlands based the most prominent fresh vegetables and fruits producer/wholesaler to participate HORECAVA which has been hosting the largest food and hospitality convention in Amsterdam since 1957.

At HORECAVA 2023, Van Gelder was given the premier opportunity to exhibit and offer tasting of the latest product from Japan. Without any additives and preservatives, "Next Short Rib 2.0" has up to 1 year of shelf life at room temperature, thanks to its proprietary vacuum packing "RETORT" technology developed by its group company MAMA FOODS Co., Ltd. (Founded in 1958) in Hanamaki, Japan. NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. hopes this innovation allows cost reduction to international importers, wholesalers, retailers and all the way to the final consumers, as well as reducing potential food waste inclusively. Based on the mutually signed MOU, NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. is planning for the exclusive wholesale package of unflavored "Next Short Rib 2.0" for Van Gelder to start distributing to its existing customers in Netherlands in the 1st quarter of 2023, and to create co-branded ready-to-cook food packages in Netherlands and surrounding countries starting from mid 2023. Both companies received many "LEKKER!" (Delicious in Dutch) comments from the attendees of HORECAVA 2023.

Left and right pictures taken with Mr. Leo Rodenrijs (Manager New Business Development of Van Gelder)Center picture taken with Mr. Gerrit van Gelder (CEO of Van Gelder) and Mitsuru Anthony Ueno (COO of Next Meats USA) (PRNewswire)

Van Gelder is a very modern fruit and vegetable supplier and family business. They have been delivering fresh potatoes, vegetables and fruit daily for more than 65 years. To achieve this, Van Gelder controls all of the supply chain, from source to serving. Van Gelder connects growers to customers and has the highest turnover rate in the market. In 2022 they created a new plant based assortment, which they will continue expanding.

www.vangeldernederland.nl

https://twitter.com/VanGelderNL

https://www.facebook.com/VanGelderNederland

https://www.youtube.com/user/VanGelderNL

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXHM") is Tokyo based food-tech venture company that has been devoted for the research, development and in-house production of premium Japanese-style alternative meat products made with non-GMO soy bean protein since 2020. Our range of products started from the world's first plant-based Yakiniku Short-Rib and Skirt-Steak to Beef Bowl, Chicken, Burger Patties, Pork, Tuna and Milk for both professional and family use. We continue to develop new products and grow business both in Japan and around the world, focusing on Southeast Asia in order to pass down a sustainable global environment to the next generation. We venture into the global market with a proposal of "NEXT Food" choices from Japan.

For further information, please contact the following.

https://www.nextmeats.global/

https://www.facebook.com/NextMeats/

https://www.facebook.com/nextmeats.singapore/

https://www.instagram.com/nextmeatsjapan/

https://www.instagram.com/nextmeats_singapore/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next Meats Co., Ltd