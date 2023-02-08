The two brands are bringing all-new menu items to fans to indulge for breakfast, lunch and dinner

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are releasing a new menu platform inspired by the city of Brotherly Love -- Philadelphia. The all-new Philly Cheesesteak menu platform combines the iconic Philly Cheesesteak flavor and toppings with the brands' charbroiled burger and breakfast burrito, available to consumers nationwide.

CARL’S JR.® AND HARDEE’S® INTRODUCE NEW PHILLY CHEESESTEAK MENU PLATFORM (PRNewswire)

Menu items include the Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger which features a one-third pound, 100 percent Angus beef patty topped with thin sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers, melty cheese and mayo served on a toasted potato bun. The menu platform also features a Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito which includes scrambled eggs, thinly sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers and melty cheese served in a warm flour tortilla.

"Our brands are always looking for flavors and sources of inspiration to bring exciting new creations to the menu," said Jean. "With this latest launch, we're bringing the flavor many know and love from the iconic Philly Cheesesteak in two unique product offering forms. We're looking forward to getting this product out there and seeing how consumers respond."

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito and Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger will be available beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at locations nationwide. The burrito has a starting price of $4.99 at Hardee's and $5.19 at Carl's Jr., and the burger has a starting price of $7.19 at Hardee's and $7.49 at Carl's Jr.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

“Create Your Happy” And Build Your Dream Menu Item with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Custom Collaboration with Twitch (PRNewsfoto/CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.