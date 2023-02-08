Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Operating Results for the Year and Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today reported operating results for its year and quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income available for common shareholders was $4.71 per diluted share and $3.26 per diluted share, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, net income available for common shareholders was $1.40 per diluted share and $1.44 per diluted share, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Federal Realty reported operating income of $526.4 million and $394.7 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, operating income was $155.1 million and $147.5 million, respectively.

Highlights for the full year and fourth quarter include:

Generated funds from operations available to common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $6.32 for the year, compared to $5.57 in 2021. For the fourth quarter, generated FFO per diluted share of $1.58 , compared to $1.47 for the fourth quarter 2021.

Generated comparable property operating income (POI) growth of 5.4% for the fourth quarter and 7.7% for the year 2022.

Continued robust levels of leasing with 105 signed leases for 415,519 square feet of comparable space in the fourth quarter at a cash basis rollover of 10%, bringing 2022 to a record 475 signed leases for nearly 2 million square feet of comparable space.

Federal Realty's portfolio was 92.8% occupied and 94.5% leased, representing year-over-year increases of 170 basis points and 90 basis points, respectively and 70 basis points and 20 basis point increases, respectively quarter-over-quarter.

Small shop leased rate was 90.0% as of quarter end representing an increase of 260 basis points year over year and the highest small shop leased rate since first quarter 2017.

Sold one property for a total sales price of $67.5 million in the fourth quarter, bringing the 2022 total gross disposition proceeds to $136.2 million .

Introduced 2023 earnings per diluted share guidance of $2.59 to $2.79 and 2023 FFO per diluted share guidance of $6.38 to $6.58 .

"2022 ended with a very strong fourth quarter and the first weeks of 2023 look to continue that momentum," said Donald C. Wood, Federal Realty's Chief Executive. "We're more than a year ahead of where we thought we'd be in recovering from the depths of the pandemic in terms of leasing, occupancy and bottom line earnings in large part due to the remarkable resiliency of the markets and sub markets where our high quality retail destinations are located."

Financial Results

Net Income

For the full year 2022, Federal Realty reported net income available for common shareholders of $377.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $4.71. This compares to net income available for common shareholders of $253.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $3.26 for the full year 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2022, net income available for common shareholders was $113.7 million and earnings per diluted share was $1.40 versus $112.9 million and $1.44, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2021.

FFO

For the full year 2022, Federal Realty generated funds from operations available for common shareholders (FFO) of $509.2 million, or $6.32 per diluted share. This compares to FFO of $434.7 million, or $5.57 per diluted share for the full year 2021.

For the fourth quarter 2022, FFO was $129.0 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, compared to $115.8 million, or $1.47 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2021.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Operational Update

Occupancy

The portfolio was 92.8% occupied as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 170 basis points year-over-year and 70 basis points over the third quarter 2022. The portfolio was 94.5% leased as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 90 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points over the third quarter 2022.

Additionally, our comparable residential properties were 96.3% leased as of December 31, 2022.

Leasing Activity

For the full year 2022, Federal Realty signed 497 leases for 2,047,508 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty signed 475 leases for 1,984,887 square feet at an average rent of $37.30 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $35.21 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 6%, 15% on a straight-line basis.

During the fourth quarter 2022, Federal Realty signed 110 leases for 425,159 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty signed 105 leases for 415,519 square feet at an average rent of $43.52 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $39.60 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 10%, 21% on a straight-line basis.

Transaction Activity

In 2022, Federal Realty acquired 4 properties which total 1.0 million square feet for a gross value of $443.1 million. Additionally, Federal Realty bought a 47.5% net interest in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns two shopping centers totaling 617,000 square feet for a combined price of $58.9 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, Federal Realty acquired the remaining portions of Huntington Square, East Northport, New York, for $35.5 million. The acquisition included a 180,000 square foot parcel and the entire fee interest of the property giving us full control of the entirety of this 255,000 square foot property located in the heart of Suffolk County's retail corridor.

In the fourth quarter, Federal Realty sold one property for a total sales price of $67.5 million, bringing the 2022 total gross proceeds to $136.2 million for the disposition of 3 non-core assets, a parcel of land and a portion of one property.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.32 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on April 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of March 13, 2023.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on April 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023.

Guidance

Federal Realty introduced 2023 guidance for earnings per diluted share of $2.59 to $2.79 and 2023 FFO per diluted share of $6.38 to $6.58.

Conference Call Information

Federal Realty's management team will present an in-depth discussion of Federal Realty's operating performance on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call, which is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. To participate, please call 1-877-407-9208 five to ten minutes prior to the call start time and use the passcode 13734846 (required). The teleconference can also be accessed via a live webcast at www.federalrealty.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through February 22, 2023 by dialing 1-844-512-2921; Passcode: 13734846.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 103 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million square feet, and approximately 3,000 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 8, 2023, and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire or to fill existing vacancy;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any development, redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property development, redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital, or if the costs of capital we obtain are significantly higher than historical levels;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including inflation and local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and

risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, may precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned risks, and may significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2023.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data)







ASSETS





Real estate, at cost





Operating (including $1,997,583 and $2,207,648 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 9,441,945

$ 8,814,791 Construction-in-progress (including $8,477 and $18,752 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 662,554

607,271

10,104,499

9,422,062 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $362,921 and $389,950 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (2,715,817)

(2,531,095) Net real estate 7,388,682

6,890,967 Cash and cash equivalents 85,558

162,132 Accounts and notes receivable, net 197,648

169,007 Mortgage notes receivable, net 9,456

9,543 Investment in partnerships 145,205

13,027 Operating lease right of use assets 94,569

90,743 Finance lease right of use assets 45,467

49,832 Prepaid expenses and other assets 267,406

237,069 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,233,991

$ 7,622,320 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Mortgages payable, net (including $191,827 and $335,301 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 320,615

$ 339,993 Notes payable, net 601,077

301,466 Senior notes and debentures, net 3,407,701

3,406,088 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 190,340

235,168 Dividends payable 90,263

86,538 Security deposits payable 28,508

25,331 Operating lease liabilities 77,743

72,661 Finance lease liabilities 67,660

72,032 Other liabilities and deferred credits 237,699

206,187 Total liabilities 5,021,606

4,745,464 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 178,370

213,708 Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $0.01 par:





5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000

150,000 5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 392,878 and 399,896 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9,822

9,997 Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 81,342,959 and 78,603,305 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 818

790 Additional paid-in capital 3,821,801

3,488,794 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (1,034,186)

(1,066,932) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,757

(2,047) Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 2,954,012

2,580,602 Noncontrolling interests 80,003

82,546 Total shareholders' equity 3,034,015

2,663,148

Federal Realty Investment Trust













Consolidated Income Statements













December 31, 2022















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) REVENUE













Rental income $ 279,776

$ 253,888

$ 1,073,292

$ 948,842 Mortgage interest income 281

266

1,086

2,382 Total revenue 280,057

254,154

1,074,378

951,224 EXPENSES













Rental expenses 62,769

56,647

228,958

198,121 Real estate taxes 33,196

30,224

127,824

118,496 General and administrative 13,590

14,499

52,636

49,856 Depreciation and amortization 79,165

77,816

302,409

279,976 Total operating expenses 188,720

179,186

711,827

646,449















Gain on deconsolidation of VIE —

—

70,374

— Gain on sale of real estate and change in control of interest 63,760

72,522

93,483

89,950















OPERATING INCOME 155,097

147,490

526,408

394,725















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)













Other interest income 585

108

1,072

809 Interest expense (38,282)

(32,187)

(136,989)

(127,698) Income from partnerships 292

1,331

5,170

1,245 NET INCOME 117,692

116,742

395,661

269,081 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,999)

(1,806)

(10,170)

(7,583) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 115,693

114,936

385,491

261,498 Dividends on preferred shares (2,008)

(2,011)

(8,034)

(8,042) NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 113,685

$ 112,925

$ 377,457

$ 253,456















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 1.40

$ 1.45

$ 4.71

$ 3.26 Weighted average number of common shares 80,966

77,536

79,854

77,336 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:













Net income available for common shareholders $ 1.40

$ 1.44

$ 4.71

$ 3.26 Weighted average number of common shares 81,613

78,556

80,508

77,368

Federal Realty Investment Trust















Funds From Operations



December 31, 2022



















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(in thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)











Net income

$ 117,692

$ 116,742

$ 395,661

$ 269,081 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,999)

(1,806)

(10,170)

(7,583) Gain on deconsolidation of VIE

—

—

(70,374)

— Gain on sale of real estate and change in control of interest

(63,760)

(72,464)

(93,483)

(89,892) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

70,582

68,941

266,741

243,711 Amortization of initial direct costs of leases

8,139

5,924

27,268

26,051 Funds from operations

130,654

117,337

515,643

441,368 Dividends on preferred shares (1)

(1,875)

(1,875)

(7,500)

(8,042) Income attributable to downREIT operating partnership units

699

731

2,810

2,998 Income attributable to unvested shares

(445)

(427)

(1,797)

(1,581) FFO

$ 129,033

$ 115,766

$ 509,156

$ 434,743 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (1)(2)

81,707

78,556

80,603

78,072 FFO per diluted share (2)

$ 1.58

$ 1.47

$ 6.32

$ 5.57



Notes: 1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2021, dividends on our Series 1 preferred stock were not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares were dilutive and are included in "weighted average common shares, diluted." 2) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the weighted average common shares used to compute FFO per diluted common share includes downREIT operating partnership units that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. Conversion of these operating partnership units is dilutive in the computation of FFO per diluted share, but is anti-dilutive for the computation of dilutive EPS for these periods.







