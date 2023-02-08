KISS Colors & Care is Excited to Announce Rap Sensation JT from CITY GIRLS as their NEW BRAND PARTNER and the introduction of its latest styling collection.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KISS Colors & Care, an award-winning textured hair brand, is thrilled to announce its newest brand partner, international rapper, songwriter, and model, JT.

KISS Colors & Care Collection (PRNewswire)

KISS Colors & Care is dedicated to celebrating individual empowerment and self-expression in its consumers' hair journey by delivering high-quality, nourishing, innovative products to style confidently. As a longtime fan of the KISS brand and a trendsetter herself, JT is the perfect celebrity to align with the ethos of the brand message and belief – Your Hair, Your Style.

"I've always been the girl who was creative with her hair and looks. I'm not afraid to try different styles and different colors that are trendsetting. I love having options that cater to my texture and creativity, so being the face of KISS Colors and Care was the perfect collaboration. Let's Be Bold!" says JT.

As the KISS Colors and Care brand partner, JT will champion our products through her unique content creation for editorials, press, and events. She will also give her fans and followers an exclusive sneak peek of how KISS Colors & Care is essential to her day-to-day beauty routine through her social platforms!

"JT is the epitome of confidence and self-expression. Because KISS Colors and Care celebrates creativity and style versatility, we could not think of a more iconic brand partner to represent the brand and its philosophy. We're thrilled to have JT as our celebrity partner - she continues to be a disruptive force in the music, fashion, and beauty industries. She is bold and embraces new hair looks with confidence and authenticity, which aligns perfectly with our new styling collection," said SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

JT's love for different hairstyles has kept her a pro at switching up her look and vibe. Her passion for braids, stunning updos, and gorgeous locks make her the perfect advocate for the new KISS Colors & Care styling products. The new styling collection includes Braid, Loc and Twist stylers, Edge Fixer Wax sticks, and Reversible Premium Crepe Satin Hair Bonnet Super Jumbo and Braid Bonnet available at KISSColors.com, Amazon.com and select Walmart and CVS stores.

The KISS Colors & Care Braiding Gel Maximum Hold and Braiding Gel Extreme Hold are great for starting, maintaining, and moisturizing protective styles without buildup and flaking. Infused with Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Peppermint Oil, Rosemary Oil, Olive Oil, and Biotin B7 Organic without sulfates and parabens to nourish the scalp and deliver moisture and shine. The extreme hold is ideal for coarser hair types and larger braid styles. SRP $8.99

The KISS Colors & Care Locking Gel Regular Hold and Locking Wax Maximum Hold are great to start and maintain locs without buildup and flaking. Infused with Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Peppermint Oil, Rosemary Oil, Olive Oil, and Biotin B7 Organic without sulfates and parabens to nourish the scalp and deliver moisture and shine. Locking Wax Maximum Hold is ideal for coarser hair types. SRP $8.99

The KISS Colors & Care Twist Curl Gel is a lightweight formula that provides a soft, touchable hold for defining sponge twist styles, twist-outs, flat twist styles, and more. Infused with Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Peppermint Oil, Rosemary Oil, Olive Oil, and Biotin B7 Organic without sulfates and parabens to nourish the scalp and deliver moisture and shine. SRP $8.99

The KISS Colors & Care Foam Mousse is a multipurpose styler that adds the finishing touch to protective styles and sets twist-outs, roller sets, wrap-styles, and more! Infused with Organic Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Peppermint Oil, Rosemary Oil, Olive Oil, and Biotin B7 Organic without sulfates and parabens to nourish the scalp and deliver moisture and shine. SRP $7.99

The KISS Colors & Care Edge Fixer Wax Stick provides an innovative spin on our award-winning Edge Fixer edge control. The new push-up or twist-up dispenser gives you the power and control for easy, mess-free styling. Infused with Biotin B7 and Shea Butter to stimulate growth and strengthen roots. Perfect for slicked-back looks, taming fly-aways, and edge styling, delivering maximum hold, guaranteed for over 24 hours. Available in 4 scents: Sweet Peach, Original, Coconut, and Watermelon. SRP $9.99

The Reversible Premium Crepe Satin Bonnet, Super Jumbo Bonnet, and Braid Bonnet are made with two different densities of silky polyester threads to help maintain healthy hair and natural curls. Designed for day or night wear to defend against dryness, friction, and split ends. Super Jumbo size provides versatility for all hair types and styles. Long braid bonnet keeps long protective styles secure and frizz-free. SRP $8.49

With KISS Colors & Care, everyone can express themselves and showcase their different sides, styles, and attitudes.

About KISS Colors & Care

KISS Colors & Care features an award-winning collection of styling products infused with gold standard ingredients like organic Jamaican black castor oil, Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey, and Biotin B7 and hair-healthy accessories made with high-quality fabrics to safely protect hair and prevent frizz. Innovation is centered around textured hair to provide healthy solutions for a wide array of hair types and textures so that consumers can confidently express their hair and style. For more information, visit: kisscolors.com

About JT

Our brand partner JT, also known as "Jatavia Shakara Johnson," is a well-known artist who rose to fame as one half of the hip-hop duo City Girls. She is a Florida native turned songwriter and rapper. Her bold lyrics, unapologetic style, and iconic beauty are a source of inspiration to fans worldwide. On and off the stage, JT exudes natural confidence and authenticity and remains true to herself, her music, and her style, which makes her the perfect partner for the Kiss Colors & Care brand.

KISS Colors & Care Collection (PRNewswire)

JT x KISS Colors & Care (PRNewswire)

KISS Colors & Care Logo (PRNewswire)

