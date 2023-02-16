Globant Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Strong Revenue Growth and Solid Profitability

  • Fourth quarter revenues of $490.7 million, up 29.2% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.91 for the fourth quarter
  • Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.40 for the fourth quarter
  • Full year 2022 revenues of $1,780.2 million, up 37.3% year-over-year
  • IFRS Diluted EPS of $3.47 for the full year
  • Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $5.08 for the full year

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)(PRNewswire)

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $490.7 million, representing 29.2% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.4% compared to 38.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.0% compared to 39.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.2% compared to 11.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.1% compared to 16.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.91 compared to $0.68 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.40 compared to $1.07 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues rose to $1,780.2 million, representing 37.3% year-over-year growth.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.6% compared to 38.2% for the full year 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.2% compared to 39.5% for the full year 2021.
  • IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.6% compared to 11.1% for the full year 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.3% compared to 16.5% for the full year 2021.
  • IFRS Diluted EPS was $3.47 compared to $2.28 for the full year 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $5.08 compared to $3.76 for the full year 2021.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2022

  • Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $119.5 million from $460.4 million as of December 31, 2021, driven mainly by acquisitions, investments in our platform business and organic expansion initiatives. As of December 31, 2022, our credit facility was fully undrawn.
  • Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2022 with 27,122 Globers, 25,331 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
  • The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2022 was as follows: 61.7% from North America (top country: US), 22.7% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 11.9% from EMEA (top country: Spain) and 3.7% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India).
  • Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2022 represented 10.8%, 25.1% and 34.3% of revenues, respectively.
  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Globant served a total of 1,249 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 259 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 185 for the same period one year ago.
  • In terms of currencies, 77.5% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were denominated in US dollars.

"2022 was our best year ever in terms of sales, geographic presence and brand growth. 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Globant, and we continue to see a sizable opportunity to expand our business in the coming years, with analysts like IDC forecasting that digital transformation spending will reach $3.4 trillion in 2026," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "At the same time, there is a broad expansion of trends like AI which will have great impact on businesses. Given our focus on AI over the past several years, we are ready to lead the way in this new era and empower organizations to reinvent themselves for the future."

"We are extremely proud of the results we delivered today. We ended 2022 with 37.3% year-over-year revenue growth, the second highest revenue growth rate since becoming a publicly listed company, while delivering another strong year of profitability and cash generation. Adjusted Operating Margins for 2022 stood at 16.3%, relatively unchanged on an annual basis, and we delivered Adjusted Diluted EPS of 5.08, representing 35.1% year-over-year growth. We strongly believe that the mid- and long-term demand for digital transformation remains intact. We see technology continuing to be at the center of every company's strategy," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2023 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2023:

  • First quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $470.0 million, or 17.1% year-over-year growth.
  • First quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16%.
  • First quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.27 (assuming an average of 43.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).
  • Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,065 million, implying at least 16.0% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a neutral FX outlook.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.
  • Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.70 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the fourth quarter 2022 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F4Q22EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related charges and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 and its consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended


Three Months ended


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021









Revenues

1,780,243


1,297,078


490,724


379,817

Cost of revenues

(1,110,848)


(802,090)


(307,204)


(235,499)

Gross profit

669,395


494,988


183,520


144,318









Selling, general and administrative expenses

(456,324)


(343,004)


(123,800)


(99,638)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(6,364)


(7,551)


(4,541)


(1,035)

Other operating income and expenses, net




(11)

Profit from operations

206,707


144,433


55,179


43,634









Finance income

2,832


652


1,366


178

Finance expense

(16,552)


(12,708)


(5,142)


(4,206)

Other financial results, net

173


(3,923)


1,310


(1,092)

Financial results, net

(13,547)


(15,979)


(2,466)


(5,120)









Share of results of investment in associates

119


(233)


94


Other income and expenses, net

(395)


(3,369)


(2,414)


(482)

Profit before income tax

192,884


124,852


50,393


38,032









Income tax

(43,405)


(28,497)


(10,975)


(8,901)

Net income for the period

149,479


96,355


39,418


29,131









Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects








Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:








- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

(21,770)


(3,733)


20,044


(1,106)

- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI

(107)


1


1,978


19

- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges

(3,171)


11


3,047


(662)

Total comprehensive income for the period

124,431


92,634


64,487


27,382









Net income attributable to:








Owners of the Company

148,891


96,065


39,185


28,973

Non-controlling interest

588


290


233


158

Net income for the period

149,479


96,355


39,418


29,131









Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:








Owners of the Company

123,044


92,344


63,455


27,224

Non-controlling interest

1,387


290


1,032


158

Total comprehensive income for the period

124,431


92,634


64,487


27,382

Earnings per share








Basic

3.55


2.35


0.93


0.69

Diluted

3.47


2.28


0.91


0.68

Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)








Basic

41,929


40,940


42,153


41,697

Diluted

42,855


42,076


43,079


42,833

Globant S.A.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents


292,457


427,804

Investments


48,408


32,581

Trade receivables


425,422


300,109

Other assets


15,197


7,855

Other receivables


70,212


49,194

Other financial assets


6,529


2,057

Total current assets


858,225


819,600






Non-current assets





Investments


1,513


1,027

Other assets


10,657


8,583

Other receivables


16,316


24,263

Deferred tax assets


46,574


58,404

Investment in associates


1,337


Other financial assets


34,978


25,233

Property and equipment


161,733


133,373

Intangible assets


176,080


102,016

Right-of-use assets


147,311


144,581

Goodwill


738,026


567,451

Total non-current assets


1,334,525


1,064,931

TOTAL ASSETS


2,192,750


1,884,531






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade payables


81,937


63,210

Payroll and social security taxes payable


203,819


184,464

Borrowings


2,838


10,305

Other financial liabilities


59,316


63,059

Lease liabilities


37,681


25,917

Tax liabilities


23,454


18,071

Income tax payable


11,276


20,318

Other liabilities


808


955

Total current liabilities


421,129


386,299






Non-current liabilities





Trade payables


5,445


6,387

Borrowings


861


1,935

Other financial liabilities


82,222


61,226

Lease liabilities


97,457


108,568

Deferred tax liabilities


11,291


1,289

Income tax payable



877

Payroll and social security taxes payable


4,316


Provisions for contingencies


13,615


9,637

Total non-current liabilities


215,207


189,919

TOTAL LIABILITIES


636,336


576,218






Capital and reserves





Issued capital


50,724


50,080

Additional paid-in capital


950,520


872,030

Other reserves


(32,242)


(6,395)

Retained earnings


538,551


389,660

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company


1,507,553


1,305,375

Non-controlling interests


48,861


2,938

Total equity


1,556,414


1,308,313

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


2,192,750


1,884,531

Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Three months ended



December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Net Income for the period


39,418


29,131

Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others


48,946


33,928

Changes in working capital


6,629


8,935

Cash flows from operating activities


94,993


71,994

Capital expenditures


(14,903)


(24,115)

Cash flows from investing activities


(71,272)


(44,357)

Cash flows from financing activities


(28,899)


1,179

Net (decrease) increase in cash & cash equivalents


(5,178)


28,816

Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021









Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit








Gross Profit

669,395


494,988


183,520


144,318

Depreciation and amortization expense

23,312


14,122


6,555


4,640

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

4,917


3,568


1,497


744

Adjusted gross profit

697,624


512,678


191,572


149,702

Adjusted gross profit margin

39.2 %


39.5 %


39.0 %


39.4 %









Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses








Selling, general and administrative expenses

(456,324)


(343,004)


(123,800)


(99,638)

Depreciation and amortization expense

62,822


48,796


17,959


13,670

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

50,296


35,831


13,035


11,419

Acquisition-related charges (a)

13,612


12,860


4,611


3,482

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

(329,594)


(245,517)


(88,195)


(71,067)

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues

(18.5) %


(18.9) %


(18.0) %


(18.7) %









Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations








Profit from Operations

206,707


144,433


55,179


43,634

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

55,213


39,399


14,532


12,163

Acquisition-related charges (a)

27,456


28,271


9,268


7,807

COVID-19-related charges (b)


2,228



Impairment of assets




11

Adjusted Profit from Operations

289,376


214,331


78,979


63,615

Adjusted Profit from Operations margin

16.3 %


16.5 %


16.1 %


16.7 %









Reconciliation of Net income for the period








Net income for the period

148,891


96,065


39,185


28,973

Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled

55,213


39,399


14,532


12,163

Impairment of assets




11

Acquisition-related charges (a)

28,765


35,465


10,856


9,067

COVID-19-related charges (b)


2,228



Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments

(15,146)


(14,748)


(4,437)


(4,412)

Adjusted Net income

217,723


158,409


60,136


45,802

Adjusted Net income margin

12.2 %


12.2 %


12.3 %


12.1 %









Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS








Adjusted Net income

217,723


158,409


60,136


45,802

Diluted shares

42,855


42,076


43,079


42,833

Adjusted Diluted EPS

5.08


3.76


1.40


1.07

(a)  Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b)  COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022







Total Employees

23,526

24,504

25,924

26,541

27,122

IT Professionals

22,167

23,158

24,410

24,922

25,331







North America Revenues %

63.9

64.1

64.5

64.9

61.7

Latin America  Revenues %

23.1

23.5

23.8

21.9

22.7

EMEA Revenues %

10.7

10.1

9.7

10.0

11.9

Asia and Oceania Revenues %

2.3

2.3

2.0

3.2

3.7







USD Revenues %

73.4

80.6

79.0

81.2

77.5

Other Currencies Revenues %

26.6

19.4

21.0

18.8

22.5







Top Customer %

11.0

11.0

10.5

10.7

10.8

Top 5 Customers %

26.8

28.0

25.7

24.7

25.1

Top 10 Customers %

37.6

38.6

36.7

34.5

34.3







Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*

921

982

1,043

1,114

1,249

Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)

185

206

233

255

259







(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

