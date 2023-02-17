Huntkey Appeared in the Green Design Product List

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China announced the 2022 Green Manufacturing List, which includes green factories, green design products, green industrial parks, and green supply chain management companies. The list is recommended by provincial industry and information technology authorities and reviewed by experts. It aims to comprehensively promote green manufacturing and help the industrial sector to achieve carbon peak and carbon neutral goals. Huntkey's five power strips were listed on the Green Design Product List.

The list describes the design highlights of these products. The renewable utilization rate of the product is greater than or equal to 80%, and the service life is not less than 10,000 times of plugging and unplugging, and the service life reaches more than 20 years, which is at the international leading level. The limits, types and quantities of hazardous substances restricted in products are clarified.

Huntkey is a professional power solutions supplier. It has added low-carbon and environmental protection elements to all of its products, the purpose is to enable users to use energy-saving products, creating more value for users and society. The power supply is closely related to the energy industry. Compared with the general power supply, a high-efficiency and high-quality power supply can save more than 10% of electric energy. Through the publicity of high-efficiency power supplies in terms of energy saving, power saving, and emission reduction, consumers can fully feel the value of high-quality power supplies under low-carbon technology.

Huntkey hopes to work together with employees, distributors, and users for a low-carbon life. (PRNewswire)

As a company with a history of more than 25 years, Huntkey has practiced the low-carbon policy for more than 10 years. In the era of frequent product replacement, Huntkey has always paid attention to product quality and low-carbon. If more companies produce green products and more consumers prefer green products, then the industry and society will have a great impact on the environment.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

